VICTORY: MLS defeat LIGA MX in Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

The MLS All-Stars took bragging rights at the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday night, claiming a resounding 4-2 win over their LIGA MX rivals at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
They'll look to keep the good times rolling during Wednesday's main event: MLS vs. LIGA MX in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T
Winner: MLS
FC Cincinnati playmaker Evander put on a historic shooting performance, hitting target after target en route to a record 72-point haul.
As the final participant in the Shooting Challenge, Evander saved the best for last, topping the previous record of 65 points – set in 2022 by former Houston Dynamo FC captain Héctor Herrera – in dramatic fashion to lead the MLS All-Stars to victory in the opening event.
MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
Winner: LIGA MX
A new record was also set in the Touch Challenge, with Club América's Alex Zendejas and Brian Rodríguez overcoming a slow start before piling it on for an astounding 120-point total.
Both MLS alums shattered the previous mark of 71 points, set last year by Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) and Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF).
MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T
Winner: Tie
Club Tijuana phenom Gilberto Mora gave LIGA MX an early lead with several outstanding volleys, but Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver made several clutch saves on Cruz Azul's Ángel Sepúlveda to keep the MLS All-Stars in it.
That set the stage for Denis Bouanga's heroics; the LAFC star came through with a late barrage to even the score as both sides took a point apiece.
MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Bounty
Winner: MLS
MLS and USMNT legend Clint Dempsey bested Mexican icon Oribe Peralta to put the MLS All-Stars in the driver's seat.
Evander took it from there, building on his Shooting Challenge display with a stellar effort against Rodrigo Dourado (Atlético San Luis) to secure victory.
MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
Winner: MLS
Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka sealed the deal for the MLS All-Stars, hitting the crossbar from Zone 2 with a sweetly-struck effort that ignited wild celebrations.
For the first time since 2022, the MLS All-Stars took the Skills Challenge crown.