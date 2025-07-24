Golden Boot contenders put on show in MLS All-Star Game

AUSTIN, Texas – The Golden Boot presented by Audi race may be on pause this week, but don’t tell that to Sam Surridge and Tai Baribo .

“They are competitive. One scored, and the other said if he scored, I have to score,” remarked Austin FC head coach Nico Estévez, who led the MLS All-Stars Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium.

The pair of strikers, who are both squarely in the race for MLS’s top scorer at the season’s midway point, showed why they're two of the most feared forwards in the league, scoring on either side of halftime to propel the MLS All-Stars to a 3-1 victory over LIGA MX’s best.

“I think they’re great forwards, having a great season," added Estévez. "They’re confident and you could see today in some of the actions, the goals they scored, that they’re doing a really good job this year.”

This season, the Nashville SC talisman has evolved into one of the league's most prolific and clinical finishers, netting a goal every 116 minutes and leading MLS in expected goals (18.44 xG). His skill, along with the other strikers on the roster, stood out positively to their All-Star manager.

Surridge, who’s tied for the league lead alongside Lionel Messi with 18 goals, continued his white-hot form, albeit in an unofficial competition, guiding his 28th-minute header into the net following a pinpoint cross from LAFC star Denis Bouanga .

“More confidence to chase the Golden Boot? I want to say it gives me confidence, but I will not take it to this side because if I do not win it, it will not take my confidence,” Baribo said.

Still within striking distance of Surridge and Messi for the league lead in goals, Baribo’s All-Star goal could be just what he needs to make a late surge for the Golden Boot, though the Union forward remained coy when asked about the subject.

“I feel amazing,” the Philadelphia Union No. 9 said post-game with a smile. “First All-Star game for me, I scored, we won, I’m the MVP. Best feeling!”

The Israeli international's 51st-minute tally put the game beyond reach for the MLS All-Stars’ southern opposition and, as a result, earned him All-Star Game MVP honors.

Not to be outdone, Baribo, who’s only four goals behind his English counterpart in the Golden Boot race, showed his class in the second half, netting a lovely, collected finish to double his side's advantage.

Back to rivals

Brian White, who has 11 league goals, shouldn’t be counted out of the Golden Boot race just yet. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker closed the show in the 80th minute to ensure an MLS clean sweep after they won the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday night.

"We were joking a little bit with Brian," said Estévez, "saying 'OK, you have to score a goal because the other two forwards have scored one.'”

And now, just like that, it's back to league play. It's a quick turnaround, as MLS clubs return to regular season action this weekend, some as early as Friday evening.

But that won't slow the forwards chasing the league's top scoring prize. As the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs draw ever nearer, the competition for the Golden Boot gets ever hotter, and fans were treated to a rare opportunity to watch some of MLS's best goalscorers find the back of the net, as teammates, all on the same night.

"It was awesome to see," said White. "We came out strong.