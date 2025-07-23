MLS All-Stars savor Skill Challenge spectacle: "It's really special"

AUSTIN, Texas – Typically a night of joy, laughter and good vibes, the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T did not disappoint.

“So, it’s been a nice experience and of course, with the game tomorrow as well, it’s going to be a nice three days here.”

“It’s been funny to try. As a European player, you don’t try events like this often,” chuckled San Diego FC winger Anders Dreyer .

Both the MLS All-Stars and their LIGA MX counterparts offered the Austin FC faithful plenty of opportunities to cheer Tuesday night at Q2 Stadium, creating broken records, must-see moments and smiles, both on the field and in the stands.

“I’m feeling great,” said FCC’s No. 10. “To be a part of it, and winning tonight was really fun and putting the league on top.”

But Evander wasn’t done there, clinching the Passing Challenge presented by Bounty for the MLS All-Stars with a clinical and precise round.

Trailing entering the final round, the FC Cincinnati midfielder, no stranger to the bright lights and big moments, had the final say, shattering the record with a 72-point haul to give his side the victory.

Perhaps the star of the night, Evander came up clutch for the MLS All-Stars on multiple occasions. The fun got going right away in the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T.

A new record in the #MLSAllStar Shooting Challenge pres. by @ATT ! 🏅 Evander leads us to victory in round 1 of the Skills Challenge pres. by @ATT . ✅ pic.twitter.com/hOA2q2OHvL

Hometown hero

Needing a moment of magic in the Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T, a familiar face came up big for the MLS All-Stars.

In front of the hometown crowd, Brad Stuver stood tall, thwarting shot after shot to keep the MLS All-Stars within striking distance. With each save, elated cheers and chants of “Stuuuu” rang out louder and louder around Q2 Stadium, boosting their goalkeeper’s confidence.

"It’s an amazing atmosphere I get to play in front of every week," said the Austin FC shot-stopper. "To be able to showcase that to the rest of the league and the LIGA MX guys is a really cool experience, and I couldn't be happier doing it in front of the home fans."

Stuver’s stunning display opened the door for Denis Bouanga to salvage a point for his side. The LAFC star did just that, tying the contest to secure a draw in the event.

"The amount of people that came out tonight was great," said Stuver. "With the Skills Challenge, it's a little difficult because it's not a real game and it's kind of segmented. So, to have that many people in the stadium, I'm so proud.