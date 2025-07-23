MLS All-Star novelty gives "really unique opportunity” to players

AUSTIN, Texas – Brad Stuver’s house is just a short way down the road. But this year’s home-team representative is staying in the team hotel downtown with his fellow MLS All-Stars this week, which tells you a little something about the unique atmosphere inside this gathering of elite players from across North America and beyond.
Such an opportunity to connect with colleagues and competitors from across the league doesn’t come around all that often.
"My wife is sleeping at home and she's excited that I'm not hogging all the bed,” joked Austin FC’s veteran goalkeeper after the All-Stars’ Tuesday training session at the St. David’s Performance Center. “We have time, we have a players’ lounge; a lot of guys brought their families, so they're hanging out with their families. But we have spaces set up at the hotel for guys just to be there – no media, no outside noise.
"It's just a really unique opportunity to bring the best talent from across the league, and obviously across the continent, to one spot,” he added. “You get to know players on other teams on a more personal level, instead of just as players. And I think guys have been enjoying it, hopefully enjoying Austin, and so I've really enjoyed the experience.”
"Good entertainment"
All-Star games are a “very American” sports phenomenon, in Stuver’s words, with their emphasis on hype and showmanship. So for many of those hailing from overseas, it can be a new and downright strange sensation to take part. But once the initial unfamiliarity wears off, they tend to discover this lighthearted midsummer ritual has a lot to offer.
"I think it’s really interesting,” said San Diego FC’s Mexican superstar Chucky Lozano in Spanish. “It’s nice that players from MLS and LIGA MX can get together. I think it’s really lovely to share time together, get to know each other. An interesting match is coming, with great players both from there and from here. You’ve got to enjoy it.”
Or as Chicago Fire FC’s Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel put it: “We’re all having a good season, so it's kind of just, you know, vibing and hanging out.”
Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka admitted the All-Star concept was “a little strange” for him at first, but is taking lessons from the event, especially Tuesday night’s Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, where he clinched victory for the MLS side with a dramatic Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette winner.
"It's a great idea. When I was in Japan, we don't have this kind of match, you know?” he said on Monday. “It's a new experience for me and also, I was excited to play against a Mexican team, because I love their style, very technical and calm with the ball, so always excited to play these games.
"It's good entertainment.”
Added motivation
As competitive as these pros are by nature, there’s also a celebratory aspect, and all appreciate the recognition and respect that entails – not just for themselves, but their club teammates back home.
"I'm really happy to be here to see the other guys that are amazing players and amazing persons,” said San Jose Earthquakes creator Cristian Espinoza. “I'm really glad to be here. To be honest, this is one type of recognition for me, [and] for the club, too, because I'm representing San Jose.”
For those flying LIGA MX’s colors, it’s also something of an advertisement for MLS, and the adventures that could await them if they ever try their hand in the nations to the north.
"I like it, honestly. Being here at the All-Star game motivates you. I take the selection with a lot of pride and enthusiasm,” said Toluca and Mexican national team standout Jesús Gallardo. “I don’t know what’s to come in the future, but if I end up coming [to MLS], I’d be very happy to come.
"I want to take the experience and also come see some friends from other teams in LIGA MX that maybe I don’t play with. It’s a really beautiful part of this event.”
As well-traveled veterans like New England Revolution playmaker Carles Gil acknowledged, the long-established traditions and rhythms of big European and South American teams make it rather unlikely the likes of the English Premier League or LaLiga would ever countenance the All-Star concept. And that’s probably to MLS’s benefit.
All-Stars and ATX coach Nico Estevez, another Spaniard, summed it up adeptly.
"It's going to be a day for the players, and me as a coach, I want to enjoy that event, that game, and every day that I can spend with them,” he said on Monday. “Because I suffer most of them when we play against, and now it's time to enjoy.”