MLS All-Star novelty gives "really unique opportunity” to players

AUSTIN, Texas – Brad Stuver ’s house is just a short way down the road. But this year’s home-team representative is staying in the team hotel downtown with his fellow MLS All-Stars this week, which tells you a little something about the unique atmosphere inside this gathering of elite players from across North America and beyond.

"It's just a really unique opportunity to bring the best talent from across the league, and obviously across the continent, to one spot,” he added. “You get to know players on other teams on a more personal level, instead of just as players. And I think guys have been enjoying it, hopefully enjoying Austin, and so I've really enjoyed the experience.”

"My wife is sleeping at home and she's excited that I'm not hogging all the bed,” joked Austin FC ’s veteran goalkeeper after the All-Stars’ Tuesday training session at the St. David’s Performance Center. “We have time, we have a players’ lounge; a lot of guys brought their families, so they're hanging out with their families. But we have spaces set up at the hotel for guys just to be there – no media, no outside noise.

Such an opportunity to connect with colleagues and competitors from across the league doesn’t come around all that often.

"Good entertainment"

All-Star games are a “very American” sports phenomenon, in Stuver’s words, with their emphasis on hype and showmanship. So for many of those hailing from overseas, it can be a new and downright strange sensation to take part. But once the initial unfamiliarity wears off, they tend to discover this lighthearted midsummer ritual has a lot to offer.

"I think it’s really interesting,” said San Diego FC’s Mexican superstar Chucky Lozano in Spanish. “It’s nice that players from MLS and LIGA MX can get together. I think it’s really lovely to share time together, get to know each other. An interesting match is coming, with great players both from there and from here. You’ve got to enjoy it.”

Or as Chicago Fire FC’s Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel put it: “We’re all having a good season, so it's kind of just, you know, vibing and hanging out.”

Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka admitted the All-Star concept was “a little strange” for him at first, but is taking lessons from the event, especially Tuesday night’s Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, where he clinched victory for the MLS side with a dramatic Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette winner.

"It's a great idea. When I was in Japan, we don't have this kind of match, you know?” he said on Monday. “It's a new experience for me and also, I was excited to play against a Mexican team, because I love their style, very technical and calm with the ball, so always excited to play these games.