FC Cincinnati star Evander: The best player in MLS?

AUSTIN, Texas – In early December 2022, the Portland Timbers unveiled their new, relatively unknown Designated Player.
Evander, a controlled and composed attacking midfielder with a distinct dash of Brazilian flash and flair, began his MLS journey after a prolific stint with Danish powerhouse FC Midtjylland.
He did not stay unknown for very long.
MVP-level talent
During the 2024 campaign, Evander exploded onto the scene, staking his claim as one of MLS’s best midfielders with 15g/19a and earning a deserved place in the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.
His 34 goal contributions were second behind only Inter Miami CF icon Lionel Messi (36), and in practically any other season, his form would have seen him crowned Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
Fast forward a year and Evander now dons the Orange & Blue of FC Cincinnati, departing the Pacific Northwest over the winter in an MLS-record $12 million guaranteed cash-for-player trade.
Although the Brazilian No. 10 may have switched jerseys, his new surroundings have not caused any dip in form. He’s back amongst the MLS elite, scorching the league with 15 goals and eight assists and leading Cincy to the Supporters’ Shield summit at the All-Star break.
“He’s so effective on the field. He’s a great player, he’s super humble,” said club teammate Miles Robinson ahead of the MLS All-Stars facing the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
"He’s a leader on the field and he’s incredible on the ball. He’s just a great guy all around and I think his personality, and obviously his play, do a lot for FCC.”
Game-changer
Perhaps more than any other player in MLS, Evander provides a unique game-changing ability for FCC, often turning a match completely on its head when his side needs a magical moment.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a club that hasn’t struggled to deal with Evander’s talents. Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas knows all too well what Evander is capable of, having battled with him since his MLS introduction, typically in high-stakes Cascadia Cup clashes.
“It’s annoying to play against him,” remarked the young Sounders star with a grin. “I’m happy now that he went to Cincinnati, I don’t have to face him as much.
“But now, playing with him, I’m very excited. He’s one of the best No. 10s in the league right now, going through one of his best moments. So yeah, feed him. That’s what I’m thinking about: Just give him the ball and let him do his thing and enjoy the moment with him because after this, it’s back to playing against each other.”
Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tristan Blackmon echoed the sentiment.
“He’s a baller," said Blackmon. "… He shows his quality every time he steps on the field. He’s one of the best in the league and he continues to prove that on a week-to-week basis. It's great to be out here with him.”
Brazilian flair
Now firmly entrenched in MVP discussions, Evander is ready to link up with many of the stars he's competing with for the league’s most prestigious award when the MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry resumes in Texas's capital city.
So often the first name on the opposition’s scouting report, the All-Star Game offers an opportunity for many of MLS’s best to share the field with Cincinnati’s game-breaking No. 10, one that few, including Orlando City fullback Alex Freeman, are taking for granted.
“I think the one that really sits with me is Evander,” he said. "He's a player that I've watched, obviously. He scored two goals against us [Orlando] when I was away, and I was just telling him, I wish I was there to play.
“He's one of those guys that's a very special player. He's an amazing person off the field as well."
Elite skills
San Diego FC winger Anders Dreyer, who was teammates with Evander at Midtjylland and is now in the thick of the MVP race alongside him, knows and appreciates his quality more than almost anyone.
“It's been so nice seeing him again," said Dreyer. "And I think we all see it: He's a great, great player, and I've seen it for so many years now. The way he just continues, it's amazing, and I'm so happy for him.
“… And now we're here in the same league together, and we're also MLS All-Stars together. And that's amazing, and something I know I will enjoy, and I also know he will enjoy."
LAFC talisman Denis Bouanga put it rather succinctly when describing Cincy’s star man.
“For me, he is the best player in MLS, for sure," said Bouanga.