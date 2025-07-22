FC Cincinnati star Evander: The best player in MLS?

Evander , a controlled and composed attacking midfielder with a distinct dash of Brazilian flash and flair, began his MLS journey after a prolific stint with Danish powerhouse FC Midtjylland.

"He’s a leader on the field and he’s incredible on the ball. He’s just a great guy all around and I think his personality, and obviously his play, do a lot for FCC.”

“He’s so effective on the field. He’s a great player, he’s super humble,” said club teammate Miles Robinson ahead of the MLS All-Stars facing the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Although the Brazilian No. 10 may have switched jerseys, his new surroundings have not caused any dip in form. He’s back amongst the MLS elite, scorching the league with 15 goals and eight assists and leading Cincy to the Supporters’ Shield summit at the All-Star break.

Fast forward a year and Evander now dons the Orange & Blue of FC Cincinnati , departing the Pacific Northwest over the winter in an MLS-record $12 million guaranteed cash-for-player trade .

His 34 goal contributions were second behind only Inter Miami CF icon Lionel Messi (36), and in practically any other season, his form would have seen him crowned Landon Donovan MLS MVP.

During the 2024 campaign, Evander exploded onto the scene, staking his claim as one of MLS’s best midfielders with 15g/19a and earning a deserved place in the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.

Game-changer

Perhaps more than any other player in MLS, Evander provides a unique game-changing ability for FCC, often turning a match completely on its head when his side needs a magical moment.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a club that hasn’t struggled to deal with Evander’s talents. Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas knows all too well what Evander is capable of, having battled with him since his MLS introduction, typically in high-stakes Cascadia Cup clashes.

“It’s annoying to play against him,” remarked the young Sounders star with a grin. “I’m happy now that he went to Cincinnati, I don’t have to face him as much.

“But now, playing with him, I’m very excited. He’s one of the best No. 10s in the league right now, going through one of his best moments. So yeah, feed him. That’s what I’m thinking about: Just give him the ball and let him do his thing and enjoy the moment with him because after this, it’s back to playing against each other.”