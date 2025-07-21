Newcomers to All-Stars: San Diego FC savor “incredible” debut season

AUSTIN, Texas – Though all of them are new to Major League Soccer, San Diego FC ’s three All-Stars know that inaugural seasons generally don’t unfold as swimmingly as theirs has.

“I think we did also better than we hoped ourselves,” admitted holding midfielder Jeppe Tverskov to MLSsoccer.com after he and the rest of the MLS All-Star squad held their first training session at Austin FC ’s St. David's Performance Center ahead of Wednesday’s showcase at Q2 Stadium vs. their LIGA MX counterparts (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

"So you also felt a little bit in preseason that, yeah, we had some moments that was like, ‘OK, if we can string this together on the regular, it's going to look good.' And yeah, it's been fun.”

The presence of three representatives at the midsummer classic, Tverskov and star wingers Chucky Lozano and Anders Dreyer , further underlines the Chrome & Azul’s excellent launch, even if the hardest yards likely remain in the months ahead. Only Vancouver Whitecaps FC , with four players involved, are more heavily represented in the Texas capital city this week.

The expansion newcomers occupy first place in the Western Conference standings as the league pauses briefly for All-Star, having taken 43 points from their first 24 matches (13W-7L-4D), a strong start not too many MLS observers predicted.

And you may ask yourself, "Well, how did we get here?" This is how ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Kcq8aGMxZq

“Everyone can see their quality,” said Tverskov of the dynamic wing duo. “Luckily for us as a team, they’re also good team players, and that's the big part of how we want to play. If we had two guys who just stood up there and waited for us to defend, and then got the balls and scored goals, I didn't think we would work as good as we have been. So yeah, they are exceptional football players, but also they do a lot of defensive work, so all credit to them.”

With an MLS-best 15 assists to go with his team-leading 11 goals, Dreyer has been a revelation since joining from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht in January. His rapid chemistry with Lozano, Los Niños’ tentpole attraction, has sparked the attack to 47 goals, second only to Inter Miami’s 49.

“It's been incredible so far. I think, as a team, we're playing a way that suits the whole team,” said Dreyer at All-Star media day in downtown Austin on Monday afternoon. “The way we play in San Diego is the way that, when I look at football, that's how I want to play football. I love to have the ball, I love to be creative and take risks in the last third. And I think we get the opportunity in San Diego to do that.”

That last part matters more than it might seem on first glance. San Diego’s soccer has been both effective and stylish, with head coach Mikey Varas installing a proactive game model built on methodical possession play and an aggressive attacking mindset.

Deep squad

It bodes well for their stretch run that all of the good work to date transpired in spite of Chucky having missed several games due to injury.

“The one who surprised me was Andy [Dreyer]. When he arrived, you could tell he had a lot of quality. But once the season started, I’m happy to see him helping us so much on the team,” the Mexican icon said in Spanish during an appearance on Monday’s live edition of ‘Esto Es MLS.’

"The club planned things around having two wingers who communicated well, and I think they did a good job of finding them. They found the qualities that both he and I have to combine the two. We’re going step-by-step and we’re doing very well. Unfortunately, I’ve had two injuries, which isn’t very nice. But I think we’re on the right track and going down the right path.”

Dreyer pointed to San Diego’s lowest ebb of the year to date, a three-game losing skid in April, as a key inflection point. What many outsiders expected was the first of the reality checks that historically pour cold water on expansion euphoria, turned out to be a useful lesson for the group.