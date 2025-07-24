MLS drives innovation through "Future of the Game Showcase"

As part of 2025 MLS All-Star Week, the league hosted its Future of the Game Showcase from July 22-23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium. The Showcase offered a rare in-game demonstration of breakthrough technologies and direct access to the innovators shaping the next generation of the sport.
Major League Soccer is redefining the intersection of sports and technology by actively piloting innovations that are transforming fan engagement, athlete performance, match officiating and content production. The league’s long-term strategy focuses on embedding AI, advanced wearables, immersive digital tools and data-driven analytics directly into the fabric of the sport – positioning MLS as a proving ground for technologies shaping the future of soccer and the broader sports industry.
Through its Innovation Lab and direct partnerships with emerging startups and technology pioneers, MLS is cultivating a robust pipeline of innovation that delivers meaningful impact and is strengthening the league's role as a sports tech incubator.
MLS Future of the Game Showcase
- EDGE Sound Research: Intelligent audio infrastructure for live entertainment that automatically isolates sound objects to create personalized, immersive experiences. Throughout the showcase, EDGE Sound Research showed a live demo of immersive sound that's designed to enhance the stadium experience.
- OLIVER Sports: GPS trackers powered by AI that capture athletic and soccer-specific metrics – including ball interactions – to deliver actionable insights that help coaches optimize training and scout top talent, while enabling players to enhance performance and reduce injuries. Players participating in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate wore the devices to show data and insights from the match.
- Soccerment: A sports technology company leveraging AI, wearable devices, and advanced analytics to enhance player development, scouting, and performance analysis. Soccerment showcased their connected devices, data from the MLS NEXT All-Star game presented by Allstate, and AI Content Generation capabilities.
- Wicket: Facial authentication platform leveraging computer vision technology to enable seamless event experiences with facial ticketing, payments, access control, and credentialing. Onsite at the Future of the Game Showcase, Wicket demonstrated their facial ticketing and payments systems for guests.
- Camb.AI: AI dubbing platform that instantaneously translates content into any language while preserving the original speaker’s voice and tone – bringing any game to life for global audiences. Camb.AI provided real-time audio translation into multiple languages throughout the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the MLS All-Star Game.
- Lubu Technologies: AI-powered wearable solutions that track force impacts, cleat performance, and foot pressure to improve athletic performance and recovery in real time. Lubu Technologies supported the MLS NEXT All-Star Game and showed output from the match.
- Sportec Solutions: MLS’s Data Creation Partner presented AI-driven technologies designed to enhance fan engagement and storytelling, including AI Live Ticker and Data Story Finder tools along with innovative broadcast visualizations.
- OneCourt: A tactile broadcast that transforms gameplay into trackable vibrations, allowing fans with visual disabilities to experience the game through touch. OneCourt’s system was showcased live during the MLS All-Star Game.