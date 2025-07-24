LIGA MX All-Stars: Starting XI for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

AUSTIN, Texas – LIGA MX head coach André Jardine has named his starting XI for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, held Wednesday night vs. the MLS All-Stars at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

The LIGA MX All-Stars will kick off in a 4-3-3 formation, with Real Madrid legend and current CF Monterrey center back Sergio Ramos captaining the squad.

Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara) and Juan Brunetta (Tigres UANL) start out wide. Ángel Sepúlveda, who won the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Golden Boot with Cruz Azul, leads the line.

In midfield, the legendary Sergio Canales (CF Monterrey) will partner Agustín Palavecino (Club Necaxa) and Rodrigo Dourado (Atlético San Luis).

Jesús Gallardo (Toluca) and Israel Reyes (Club América) start at fullback. Toluca's Luan García will join Ramos in central defense.