Andy Najar: Nashville's All-Star making triumphant MLS return

Andy Najar ’s career started in 2010 with a Rookie of the Year season for D.C. United . He left MLS in 2024, having achieved plenty but never earning an All-Star nod or lifting MLS Cup.

“I’ve had a long history with the league, and I’m now an experienced player who knows the league very well,” Najar told MLSsoccer.com after a training session this week. “I knew that to be able to be here at this game, at All-Star, I’d have to be able to stand out.”

Najar was aware that his move to his native Honduras was seen by many as the capper, so once Nashville offered him the opportunity, he wanted to show that he could still be among MLS’s best.

But fans needed to stay in their seats. Najar had a post-credits scene planned and has made it worth watching, racking up 10 assists and adding a goal in 23 matches for red-hot Nashville SC . Now, at age 32, he’s enjoying his first All-Star experience, joining NSC teammates Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge on the roster that will face the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday night.

Settling down in the Music City

He’s done just that, making the All-Star game for the first time in an MLS career that has spanned seven seasons with interruptions for Najar’s eight years in Anderlecht and last year’s move to Olimpia.

A key player in one of the most heavily supported – and critiqued – squads in the region, Najar helped the Tegucigalpa team to the 2024 Clausura title with a key late goal in a semifinal and clearly had more than enough left in the tank for an MLS return.

Najar’s family loves Nashville, and he and his teammates have found that B.J. Callaghan and his coaching staff care about the individual player as a person instead of just a cog in a footballing machine. That has him and the rest of the locker room dreaming big about what they might be able to achieve this year, with the good vibes currently flowing thanks to Nashville’s second-place slot in the Supporters’ Shield standings (14W-5L-5D; 47 points).

“The closeness they have with each one of the players to get the best out of each player influences things a lot,” Najar said. “I think it shows in every game that we’re trying to do things well.