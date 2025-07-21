MLS vs. LIGA MX: How to watch, stream 2025 MLS All-Star Game

The best of MLS and LIGA MX clash Wednesday night in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium, marking another chapter in the rivalry between North America's two biggest leagues.
Watch
- Apple TV - Free
- DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity & Amazon Prime Video
When
- Wednesday, July 23 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
This is the fourth edition of this MLS All-Star Game matchup. MLS won the 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2022 (Minnesota) versions, only for LIGA MX to claim bragging rights in 2024 (Columbus).
After this summertime showcase, 36 combined MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete in Leagues Cup 2025 beginning on July 29. Aside from silverware and prize money, the top three Leagues Cup finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Austin FC head coach Nico Estévez oversees a 30-player MLS All-Star roster that draws from 16 clubs.
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi could link up with fellow Landon Donovan MLS MVP contenders Evander (FC Cincinnati) and Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC).
Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and Orlando City right back Alex Freeman are rising US men's national team standouts.
Messi and Sam Surridge (Nashville SC) lead the Golden Boot presented by Audi race at the All-Star break with 18 goals, and Dreyer has the most assists (15) league-wide.
Led by Club América manager André Jardine, LIGA MX return stateside with a 29-man squad that's highlighted by former Real Madrid superstars Sergio Ramos (CF Monterrey) and James Rodríguez (Club León).
Five Cruz Azul players won the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup in May, including goalkeeper Kevin Mier and defender Willer Ditta.
Seven players recently helped Mexico win the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, notably 16-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora (Club Tijuana) and forward Alexis Vega (Toluca).