MLS vs. LIGA MX: Everything to know about 2025 MLS All-Star Game

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game brings North America's top leagues to Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium, as the MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars meet Wednesday night for bragging rights.

Austin FC's Nico Estévez leads the MLS All-Stars as the host club's head coach. The Spaniard was hired last October and is the Verde & Black's second-ever manager.

Club América's Andre Jardine earns his second consecutive All-Star coach selection after winning the 2025 LIGA MX Coach of the Year award. The Brazilian manager has won six titles with Las Águilas since 2023.

The MLS All-Stars hold a 2-1 advantage, though the LIGA MX All-Stars won the most recent edition.

This is the fourth version of the best from MLS and LIGA MX clashing in the MLS All-Star Game.

MLS teams have won the first two editions of Leagues Cup: Inter Miami in 2023 and Columbus Crew in 2024.

After this friendly, 36 combined MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete in Leagues Cup 2025 beginning on July 29. Aside from silverware and prize money, the top three Leagues Cup finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Austin FC began competing in 2021, making this their fifth season since entering the league. The club's best campaign occurred in 2022, when they made the Western Conference Final.

Austin FC play home matches at Q2 Stadium, a 100% privately financed, state-of-the-art stadium. The club has hosted 81 consecutive MLS home sellouts, marking the league’s longest active streak.