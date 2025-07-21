MLS vs. LIGA MX: Everything to know about 2025 MLS All-Star Game

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game brings North America's top leagues to Austin FC's Q2 Stadium, as the MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars meet Wednesday night for bragging rights.
Watch
- Apple TV - Free
- DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity & Amazon Prime Video
When
- Wednesday, July 23 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
On Tuesday, the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will also unfold at Q2 Stadium. Each team features 12 players and special guests.
Key players
- Jordi Alba: One of the sport's greatest-ever left backs, Alba has maintained his MLS Best XI pace from a season ago. The former FC Barcelona and Spain national team icon remains under contract with Inter Miami through 2027.
- Denis Bouanga: A menace on the wings, Bouanga is looking for his third consecutive 20-goal season with LAFC. The Gabon international often delivers on the biggest stage, too.
- Anders Dreyer: Perhaps the MLS Newcomer of the Year frontrunner, Dreyer has a league-high 15 assists alongside 11 goals for San Diego. The Danish international has shown tremendous versatility and efficiency in the final third.
- Evander: With 15g/8a, Evander has hit the ground running at FC Cincinnati since arriving from the Portland Timbers. The Supporters' Shield leaders acquired him this winter for an MLS-record $12 million plus add-ons.
- Chucky Lozano: The Mexican winger and former CF Pachuca star has been a resounding success as San Diego's first-ever DP signing, both on and off the field.
- Diego Luna: A rising USMNT star, Luna was named the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year. Real Salt Lake's creative midfielder is chasing a World Cup roster spot next summer.
- Lionel Messi: Could we see the league's first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner? Messi is making his case with 18g/9a in 18 matches, giving the Inter Miami superstar the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
- Sam Surridge: Nashville's resurgence has featured Surridge in a central role; the English striker's 18 goals are tied with Messi for the league lead.
Head coach
Austin FC's Nico Estévez leads the MLS All-Stars as the host club's head coach. The Spaniard was hired last October and is the Verde & Black's second-ever manager.
MLS fast facts
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC have a team-high four players selected; they made the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final in May.
- Nashville SC, Philadelphia Union and 2025 expansion side San Diego FC all have three players on the roster.
- FC Cincinnati lead the Supporters' Shield race with 48 points. They won the regular-season title in 2023.
- Messi enters having won three of the past four Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra awards. He has braces in six of his last seven games.
- After the All-Star Game, teams have between 10 and 13 matches remaining as the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs race heats up.
Key players
- Juan Brunetta: Tigres UANL's skillful midfielder is among LIGA MX's top stars, earning Balon de Oro honors in 2023-24 as the league's best overall player.
- Sergio Canales: The former Spanish international and Real Madrid midfielder is one of the cornerstones of an ambitious CF Monterrey side that reached the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages over the summer.
- Willer Ditta: Named LIGA MX's Center Back of the Year for 2024-25, Ditta has also stood out for Cruz Azul on the international stage, helping La Máquina win the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2025.
- Luis Malagón: Arguably Club América's biggest star and key piece behind their recent run to three straight LIGA MX titles, Malagón has parlayed his club success to the Mexico national team, replacing longtime incumbent Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa as El Tri's No. 1 goalkeeper.
- Gilberto Mora: Already a full-fledged Mexico international, the 16-year-old Mora is LIGA MX's youngest representative in Austin. The Club Tijuana midfielder is also the youngest player overall at this year's MLS All-Star Game.
- Sergio Ramos: One of the greatest defenders of all time, the legendary former Real Madrid and Spain captain now wears the armband for CF Monterrey. Ramos, 39, made history with Rayados at the Club World Cup, becoming the oldest player to score at the tournament.
- James Rodríguez: The superstar Colombian international playmaker is another Real Madrid alum who moved to LIGA MX this year, joining Club León ahead of the 2025 Clausura season.
- Alexis Vega: LIGA MX's joint highest-valued player, according to Transfermarkt, Vega produced 24 goal contributions (13g/11a) to lead Toluca to the 2025 Clausura title. The 27-year-old Mexico international returns for his third All-Star Game.
Head coach
Club América's Andre Jardine earns his second consecutive All-Star coach selection after winning the 2025 LIGA MX Coach of the Year award. The Brazilian manager has won six titles with Las Águilas since 2023.
LIGA MX fast facts
- Seven LIGA MX All-Stars recently helped Mexico lift the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup trophy with a 2-1 victory over the United States.
- Five Toluca players were selected after winning the 2025 LIGA MX Clausura season.
- Five Cruz Azul players won the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup in May.
- Former FC Dallas homegrown Alejandro Zendejas and ex-LAFC standout Brian Rodríguez provide an MLS connection to the LIGA MX roster.
This is the fourth version of the best from MLS and LIGA MX clashing in the MLS All-Star Game.
The MLS All-Stars hold a 2-1 advantage, though the LIGA MX All-Stars won the most recent edition.
- 2021 Los Angeles - MLS All-Stars 1, LIGA MX All-Stars 1 (MLS All-Stars 3-2 penalties)
- 2022 Minnesota - MLS All-Stars 2, LIGA MX All-Stars 1
- 2024 Columbus - LIGA MX All-Stars 4, MLS All-Stars 1
After this friendly, 36 combined MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete in Leagues Cup 2025 beginning on July 29. Aside from silverware and prize money, the top three Leagues Cup finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
MLS teams have won the first two editions of Leagues Cup: Inter Miami in 2023 and Columbus Crew in 2024.
Austin FC began competing in 2021, making this their fifth season since entering the league. The club's best campaign occurred in 2022, when they made the Western Conference Final.
Austin FC play home matches at Q2 Stadium, a 100% privately financed, state-of-the-art stadium. The club has hosted 81 consecutive MLS home sellouts, marking the league’s longest active streak.
For the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, the Verde & Black are represented by goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Estévez also selected striker Brandon Vazquez, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month and cannot participate.