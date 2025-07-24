All-Star Game: Another chapter in MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry

AUSTIN, Texas – All-Star Games are meant to be enjoyed. But by nature, it’s much easier for players to enjoy the showcase event when they’re winning.

“The rivalry keeps growing through the years, and honestly, these types of competitions are really nice. While it was a friendly game today, they’re representing Mexico, us the United States, and today we did it well.”

“Obviously it’s a really big rivalry that has been going on for many years,” San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza said. “Today, maybe it’s more present because we’ve had other All-Star Games against LIGA MX, we play Leagues Cup against teams from LIGA MX.

While there may not be All-Star smack talk between players, the game marked another chapter in the history of a soccer rivalry that continues to spill over from the international game to the club game.

That runs the tally to three games MLS has won in an MLS vs. LIGA MX format to one, avenging last year’s 4-1 defeat in Columbus, Ohio.

Just ask the MLS All-Stars, who bested their LIGA MX counterparts Wednesday evening at Q2 Stadium, earning a 3-1 win in front of a sold-out crowd at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium.

"It was intense, very competitive. I’m happy we came out with the win, but it brings out the best in both leagues, really."

“It just continues to highlight the quality MLS has and in LIGA MX," said Max Arfsten , a Columbus Crew defender and MLS All-Star who featured in the Gold Cup final.

The vibe for the two games are starkly different, but both have extra depth thanks to the history of the soccer rivalry between the nations.

The summer of soccer already saw one edition of the United States against Mexico, with El Tri winning the Concacaf Gold Cup final 2-1 earlier this month. Many players who competed in that match squared off once again Wednesday night, with Mexico starlet Gilberto Mora suiting up for the LIGA MX All-Stars and a large contingent of USMNT players representing MLS.

Best of both leagues

The competition agrees.

LIGA MX All-Stars manager André Jardine and his players came with a clear objective. And though they fell short, the experience proved rewarding.

“The biggest value of the event is being able to be on the same side as players you usually are playing against all year in decisive games. You see them and you’ve got to work so they play well,” Jardine said. “When you get everyone together and work as a team, it’s very important. We wanted to win. Victory always tastes better.”

The desire to win the All-Star Game may not reflect the same intensity of a Gold Cup knockout match, a Leagues Cup contest, or a Concacaf Champions Cup showdown like the Vancouver Whitecaps experienced en route to the final of this year's tournament.

But that's not to detract from the extra motivation for both teams.