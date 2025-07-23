Speed takes MLS All-Star Skills Challenge: "I'll be back and better!"

AUSTIN, Texas – IShowSpeed arrived at the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and, in between awarding the Goalie Wars title belt, speaking Portuguese and holding an armadillo, showed some skills of his own.

“Seeing him in real life, he’s the same kind of guy I see on the phone," Freeman added. "It was good to interact with him and to be able to play Skills Challenge with him. He’s really improved, honestly. It’s good to see that."

“I’m not going to lie, it’s impressive,” said Orlando City right back Alex Freeman , who competed alongside Speed during both events.

Aside from trying his hand at the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T and later the Passing Challenge presented by Bounty, he flashed his language skills for Houston Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Pedro Cruz after the Goalie Wars competition. Speed also met an armadillo named, ironically, Speed Bump.

The streaming superstar took the occasion by storm, bringing out a backflip upon entry and keeping the energy high at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium.

And Speed may do it again next year in Charlotte, assuring fans "I'll be back and better" for a future edition of the competition.

It’s something most MLS All-Stars would welcome, especially after getting to know the person behind the online persona.

“He was sitting on the couch and we were just talking like normal human beings,” San Diego FC winger Anders Dreyer said afterwards. “I love to see his videos, so it was nice that he was here.”

While often traveling the world doing live streams and chatting with soccer superstars and top names in other disciplines, Speed clearly has been working on his game.