Speed takes MLS All-Star Skills Challenge: "I'll be back and better!"

AUSTIN, Texas – IShowSpeed arrived at the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and, in between awarding the Goalie Wars title belt, speaking Portuguese and holding an armadillo, showed some skills of his own.
The streaming superstar took the occasion by storm, bringing out a backflip upon entry and keeping the energy high at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
Aside from trying his hand at the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T and later the Passing Challenge presented by Bounty, he flashed his language skills for Houston Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Pedro Cruz after the Goalie Wars competition. Speed also met an armadillo named, ironically, Speed Bump.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s impressive,” said Orlando City right back Alex Freeman, who competed alongside Speed during both events.
“Seeing him in real life, he’s the same kind of guy I see on the phone," Freeman added. "It was good to interact with him and to be able to play Skills Challenge with him. He’s really improved, honestly. It’s good to see that."
And Speed may do it again next year in Charlotte, assuring fans "I'll be back and better" for a future edition of the competition.
It’s something most MLS All-Stars would welcome, especially after getting to know the person behind the online persona.
“He was sitting on the couch and we were just talking like normal human beings,” San Diego FC winger Anders Dreyer said afterwards. “I love to see his videos, so it was nice that he was here.”
While often traveling the world doing live streams and chatting with soccer superstars and top names in other disciplines, Speed clearly has been working on his game.
“It’s crazy here," Speed said after entering the field. "The vibe here in Austin is crazy. I can’t wait to show my skills, what I’ve been working on here in Austin. I’m excited."
The work showed and it may not be over if Speed wants to lock in a place on the MLS All-Stars.
“He was super competitive,” said Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver. “It was actually really funny to see how competitive he was getting, and he was a little upset when he didn’t get as many points as he wanted in the Shooting Challenge, and definitely upset after losing the Passing Challenge.
“I definitely think we’ll see him again, and I think he’s going to be training for a year to come back stronger.”
That could, of course, draw interest from a rival Skills Challenge team. It wasn’t only the MLS All-Stars who enjoyed Speed’s presence in Austin and have been watching the content he creates.
“It’s cool to see him in person. It’s the first time I’ve seen him. He’s a crack,” said LIGA MX All-Star Alex Zendejas, using a slang Spanish word for a great guy.
The streamer clearly won over players from both squads, not to mention the fans at Q2 Stadium and those watching at home on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
They’ll stay watching, whether he dedicates himself to mastering the Passing Challenge, brushing up his Portuguese, or even comforting armadillos.