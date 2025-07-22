Alex Freeman: Orlando City All-Star on meteoric rise

AUSTIN, Texas – You’d have to have been a psychic, or perhaps a hard-core Orlando City fan or the keenest-eyed of US youth talent-spotters, to have seen Alex Freeman coming.

“Like myself – I doubted myself, even, to be called an All-Star, you know? And now I'm here.”

“Never doubt yourself, because I feel like a lot of people doubt their selves in this,” Freeman told a flock of journalists in a downtown Austin hotel on Monday when asked to provide some advice for young prospects looking to follow in his footsteps.

At the start of 2025, the 20-year-old had logged a mere 10 career minutes of MLS action three seasons after signing an MLS homegrown contract with the Lions. While his potential was evident in those brief cameos, as well as his promising displays in MLS NEXT Pro , few would’ve guessed he’d be an MLS All-Star by July – and a rapidly advancing member of the US men’s national team to boot.

2025 breakthrough

In barely six months, he’s seized Orlando’s starting right back role, notched four goals, one assist and 28 chances created to keep hold of it, vaulted into USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino’s view and then earned the national team’s right back spot for the Concacaf Gold Cup, playing all but two minutes of the tournament despite having made his international debut just days before, in a friendly vs. Türkiye.

There’s not much time to savor all that, though. He’s got a FIFA 2026 World Cup roster spot to secure.

“Yeah, it's kind of hard to reflect on that when so much stuff is happening,” said Freeman, who USMNT audiences will know well by now as the son of retired NFL star Antonio Freeman. “Right after I finish Gold Cup, I go right into [MLS] games again. So the time to reflect was limited, but I always do think about it, of how grateful I am and what a great journey it was, to be able to come out the scene so quick.

“I can't be comfortable. I'm going to need to work more and want more,” he added. “The goal for me now is World Cup, and I feel like in order to make that, I need to be able to be my best self and be able to perform even better than I have before.”

Freeman has confessed that he “was just grateful to be on the preliminary roster,” let alone picked for a starting Gold Cup role, and what nearly turned out to be a match-winning contribution in the final in Houston, where he got onto the end of one of the Yanks’ best chances in their tense 2-1 loss to Mexico.