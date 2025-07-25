2025 MLS All-Star Week community events

Major League Soccer, Austin FC and partners came together for events throughout 2025 MLS All-Star Week.
See all the details from Austin, Texas.
Huston-Tillotson Field Refurbishment
Austin FC and MLS came together to provide a legacy investment to the East Austin community through the refurbishment of the historic athletic field at Huston-Tillotson University, Austin’s oldest institution of higher learning. This revitalized space, located at a proud Historically Black College/University, will serve as a safe and welcoming environment for local youths and student-athletes to train and play.
MLS All-Star Day of Service: Lady Bird Lake
MLS, in partnership with The Trail Conservancy, TreeFolks and Keep Austin Beautiful, hosted the 2025 MLS All-Star Day of Service, where volunteers helped to preserve Austin’s vibrant green spaces and iconic waterways natural spaces by cleaning and beautifying the shoreline of Lady Bird Lake.
Keeping Austin VERDE: A Sustainable All-Star Week
Together with MLS, Austin FC spotlighted the sustainability efforts that make Q2 Stadium a global leader in zero waste, while extending that impact throughout the city we call home.
Q2 Stadium is the world's only soccer-specific venue with TRUE Zero Waste certification, diverting over 90% of waste from landfills. The legacy continued during All-Star Week as MLS tracks the environmental impact of matchday operations, ensuring the biggest soccer event in North America stays rooted in responsibility.
Throughout the week, sustainability showed up in visible ways:
- Tri-sort eco-bins, in partnership with Texas Disposal Systems, were placed at major events like Soccer Celebration and Community Day to separate compostables, recyclables, and trash.
- Volunteer “Trash Goalies” assisted fans at Q2 Stadium and citywide events, helping reduce contamination and making every toss count.
Event materials will now be upcycled into products for the Austin community. Meanwhile, compost from Q2 Stadium will nourish the very parks that hosted All-Star events.
MLS All-Star Community Day
MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE spotlighted the expansion of Austin FC’s Youth Leadership programs and mark the launch of VERDE Future: Leadership in Motion—a new 4ATX Foundation initiative that equips the next generation of leaders with tools, mentorship, and access to careers in sports.
The event featured giveaways, soccer clinics, and a 5v5 youth tournament, fostering leadership, mentorship, and opportunity in the East Austin community.
Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game presented by Coca-Cola
Final Score: West 4, East 4
MLS, Coca-Cola and Special Olympics hosted the 2025 Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game presented by Coca-Cola, bringing together Unified Sports East and West All-Star teams comprised of athletes with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and Unified Partners without intellectual disabilities.
For its tenth edition, this competitive 11 vs. 11 match, coached by MLS Greats, embodied the spirit of inclusion and featured custom adidas kits designed for the occasion.
Skills Challenge beneficiaries
The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T not only dazzled fans but raised money for good causes. Both the MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars competed and represented a charitable organization - 4ATX Foundation MAS Cultura - as part of the League’s commitment to be a force for good. A $25,000 donation was presented to both organizations at the conclusion of the event.