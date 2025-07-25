2025 MLS All-Star Week community events

Major League Soccer, Austin FC and partners came together for events throughout 2025 MLS All-Star Week.

See all the details from Austin, Texas.

MLS, in partnership with The Trail Conservancy, TreeFolks and Keep Austin Beautiful, hosted the 2025 MLS All-Star Day of Service, where volunteers helped to preserve Austin’s vibrant green spaces and iconic waterways natural spaces by cleaning and beautifying the shoreline of Lady Bird Lake.

Austin FC and MLS came together to provide a legacy investment to the East Austin community through the refurbishment of the historic athletic field at Huston-Tillotson University, Austin’s oldest institution of higher learning. This revitalized space, located at a proud Historically Black College/University, will serve as a safe and welcoming environment for local youths and student-athletes to train and play.

Keeping Austin VERDE: A Sustainable All-Star Week

Together with MLS, Austin FC spotlighted the sustainability efforts that make Q2 Stadium a global leader in zero waste, while extending that impact throughout the city we call home.

Q2 Stadium is the world's only soccer-specific venue with TRUE Zero Waste certification, diverting over 90% of waste from landfills. The legacy continued during All-Star Week as MLS tracks the environmental impact of matchday operations, ensuring the biggest soccer event in North America stays rooted in responsibility.

Throughout the week, sustainability showed up in visible ways:

in partnership with Texas Disposal Systems, were placed at major events like Soccer Celebration and Community Day to separate compostables, recyclables, and trash. Volunteer “Trash Goalies” assisted fans at Q2 Stadium and citywide events, helping reduce contamination and making every toss count.

Event materials will now be upcycled into products for the Austin community. Meanwhile, compost from Q2 Stadium will nourish the very parks that hosted All-Star events.

MLS All-Star Community Day

MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE spotlighted the expansion of Austin FC’s Youth Leadership programs and mark the launch of VERDE Future: Leadership in Motion—a new 4ATX Foundation initiative that equips the next generation of leaders with tools, mentorship, and access to careers in sports.