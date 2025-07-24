MLS All-Stars: Starting XI for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

AUSTIN, Texas – MLS All-Stars head coach Nico Estévez has named his starting XI for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, held Wednesday night vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
FORWARDS (3)
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC
- Sam Surridge - Nashville SC
- Chucky Lozano - San Diego FC
MIDFIELDERS (3)
- Evander - FC Cincinnati
- Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
DEFENDERS (4)
- Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union
- Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Michael Boxall - Minnesota United FC
- Andy Najar - Nashville SC
GOALKEEPER (1)
- Brad Stuver - Austin FC
The MLS All-Stars take the pitch in a 4-3-3 formation, with Evander (FC Cincinnati) sporting the armband after winning the 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan.
Denis Bouanga (LAFC) and Chucky Lozano (San Diego FC) are on the wings, while Sam Surridge (Nashville SC) is at striker as the Golden Boot presented by Audi co-leader with 18 goals.
Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC) and Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) join Evander in midfield. Dreyer has a league-high 15 assists, while Berhalter is fresh off helping the USMNT reach the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final.
Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) and Andy Najar (Nashville SC) start at fullback. Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC) will partner in central defense.
Brad Stuver (Austin FC) starts at goalkeeper in front of his home crowd.
- Full roster: MLS All-Stars
- Full roster: LIGA MX All-Stars