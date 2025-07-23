MLS provides final roster for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

Major League Soccer has announced the players available for selection in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, held Wednesday night at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
This is the fourth version of the best from MLS and LIGA MX clashing in the MLS All-Star Game. The MLS All-Stars hold a 2-1 advantage all-time.
The MLS All-Star roster features 29 players from 15 clubs, led by four from Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Austin FC's Nico Estévez is serving as head coach.
The players hail from 16 different countries, while 19 are making their All-Star debuts.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
- Brad Stuver - Austin FC
- Yohei Takaoka - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
DEFENDERS (9)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Guilherme Biro - Austin FC
- Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Michael Boxall - Minnesota United FC
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City SC
- Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union
- Andy Najar - Nashville SC
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union
MIDFIELDERS (9)
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Cristian Espinoza - San Jose Earthquakes
- Evander - FC Cincinnati
- Carles Gil - New England Revolution
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
- Jeppe Tverskov - San Diego FC
- Obed Vargas - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC
FORWARDS (8)
- Tai Baribo - Philadelphia Union
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC
- Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC
- Chucky Lozano - San Diego FC
- Marco Pašalić - Orlando City SC
- Diego Rossi - Columbus Crew
- Sam Surridge - Nashville SC
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC