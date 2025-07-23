Clint Dempsey, Lindsey Heaps catch Skills Challenge vibes: "It was so cool"

“Unfortunately, he's retired right now,” deadpanned the Brazilian playmaker after he and ‘Deuce’ ran the show in the MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Bounty. “But if we got a chance to play together, I think that would work.”

That was Evander ’s verdict on Clint Dempsey’s return to the pitch Tuesday night after FC Cincinnati ’s star of the present teamed up with the MLS and US men’s national team icon to help deliver a narrow, dramatic victory for the home team in the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.

VIP spectacle

Class is permanent, it’s said, and game recognizes game. Such was undoubtedly the case for the MLS squad as they welcomed Dempsey and US women’s national team star Lindsey Heaps to their side as special guests for this festive evening at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.

“Great experience,” Dempsey told MLS Season Pass’s Jillian Sakovits. “Great to put on the shoes again, get out on the pitch, and everybody performed well. We got the dub and that's what it's all about, representing MLS.”

It was a mighty friendly Texas homecoming for the former New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders standout, and an occasion to remember for everyone on the pitch – even Heaps, who's won a Women's World Cup, an Olympic gold medal and just about every piece of hardware on offer in the women's club game, both in NWSL and European soccer.

“It was so cool,” said Heaps, née Horan, whose husband Tyler is the sporting director at thriving MLS expansion newcomers San Diego FC.

“I was like, I was next to [Anders] Dreyer, who's obviously on San Diego, who my husband brought to San Diego, so that was really cool. And passing the ball with Clint Dempsey is probably one of the most special things in my career.”

The Skills Challenge, above all, is about entertainment, vibes and spectacle – and here that included sharing the spotlight with globally-known streamer IShowSpeed, unsurprisingly a popular follow for many of those involved.