Your MLS-centric guide to the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw (and a wholly strange viewing experience) is complete and seems like a big deal for people who value a tiny gold trophy with a globe on it more than MLS Cup. Fair play to them, I suppose.

It's probably important to note here that not everyone here will definitely make their country’s final roster – Qatar's first kick in November is seven-plus months away – but today is a today for dreams. Even if those dreams are nightmares involving the new mascot.

Fortunately, the draw has given us plenty of MLS to look forward to come November. The league will have players ready to make an impact for their country in almost every group (depending on how playoffs go in June). Here’s your guide to reverting every soccer-based conversation you have about the 2022 World Cup back to MLS.

What I do know is when we make our way to award season and Cincy ’s Brandon Vazquez has just finished up his inevitable run to a Landon Donovan MLS MVP nod, I’d take him.

There are only a few players on the final USMNT roster that won’t be either MLS alums or current MLS players. I have no idea who those players from the latter group will actually be, though guys like Walker Zimmerman , Miles Robinson and Kellyn Acosta all seem like locks (and our roster prediction took a stab at a 23-man group).

El Tri has some MLS choices to make. It feels like Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy) has a decent chance to make the roster. What about Galaxy teammate Efrain Alvarez? It seems very unlikely but maybe Mexico takes a chance and brings in a recently-healed Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)? Maybe someone convinces the people in charge of these decisions that LA’s Chicharito is still pretty good at soccer considering that scoring goals seem to be a big part of the sport?

Of course, you can’t forget, soon-to-be Houston (!!) midfielder Hector Herrera is a lock. And I guess Rodolfo Pizarro kind of sort of counts as an Inter Miami rep, though he's on loan at Liga MX's Monterrey. Perhaps Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo works back into the pool? Plus, for any Atlanta United fans still invested in the travels of Tata Martino, a revenge (?) game against Argentina should be a must-watch.

Elsewhere in the group, Mexico will have to deal with the best striker in the world, Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC). He’ll of course be trying to hold off Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), but fortunately, off the top of my head, I can’t imagine they’ll have much else competition at forward aside from this guy named Robert Lewandowski (heard he's a high-potential player).