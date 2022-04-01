World Cup 2022 draw: USMNT in Group B with England, Iran and European team TBD

The US men’s national team learned their World Cup 2022 draw fate on Friday afternoon, placing in Group B alongside England, Iran and the winner of Europe's Path A playoff that contains Wales vs. Ukraine or Scotland.

Here’s the breakdown of what awaits head coach Gregg Berhalter's team in Qatar come November and December.

Below is some quick-hit info on each possible opponent:

The USMNT's third opponent will be determined in June when Wales face either Ukraine or Scotland in Cardiff to determine the Europe Path A winner. The second semifinal was delayed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The USMNT met Iran at the 1998 World Cup, falling 2-1 despite a late goal from Brian McBride. That was the second match of the Yanks' three-and-out performance under former coach Steve Sampson.

From Pot 1, the USMNT will reprise their 2010 World Cup showing with The Three Lions, when they battled to a 1-1 draw that included goalkeeper Robert Green's infamous gaffe on a Clint Dempsey goal just before halftime.

USMNT’s path to Qatar 2022

The USMNT placed third in the Concacaf Octagonal standings, marking their World Cup return after missing out on Russia 2018. They were tied with Costa Rica on 25 points but had a goal differential advantage (+11 to +5), joining Canada and Mexico as the region’s guaranteed representatives.

Throughout the 14-game slate, Berhalter’s starting lineups averaged 23 years and 302 days, which is the youngest in team history for a qualifying cycle. Left back Antonee Robinson and defensive midfielder Tyler Adams led the way minutes-wise, while stars like attacker Christian Pulisic, midfielder Weston McKennie and right back Sergino Dest had varying degrees of availability due to injuries, suspensions and more.