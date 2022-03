2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Monday, November 21 at 5:00 AM ET/2 AM PT.

Group stage kickoff times in USA and Canada

Nov. 29 - Groups A & B - Matches at 10 AM and 2 PM ET

A4 vs Qatar (A1) - TBD

A2 vs A4 - TBD

B4 vs B1 - TBD

B2 vs B3 - TBD

Nov. 30 - Groups C & D - Matches at 10 AM and 2 PM ET

C4 vs C1 - TBD

C2 vs C4 - TBD

D4 vs D1 - TBD

D2 vs D3 - TBD

Dec. 1 - Groups E & F - Matches at 10 AM and 2 PM ET

E4 vs E1 - TBD

E2 vs E4 - TBD

F4 vs F1 - TBD

F2 vs F3 - TBD

Dec. 2 - Groups G & H - Matches at 10 AM and 2 PM ET