Roster prediction: Who the USMNT could bring to Qatar 2022 World Cup

We’ll touch on this a bit later, but it's worth noting some tournaments have upped the squad limit to 26-players instead of 23 in the age of COVID-19, so keep that in mind.

And the pool seems deeper than ever. A lot of good players are vying to be on the plane to Qatar in November. It’s time to shift focus to the roster.

It’s official: The United States have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After a disaster that led to the USMNT missing the 2018 edition, they’re back.

TOM BOGERT (TB): We tried to be really deliberate about these 13 locks, but there are probably a few other guys who, if not outright locks, at least have their key in the door. There’s a better metaphor somewhere in there, but you get it.

One disagreement already, Doyle: Kellyn Acosta has to be a lock.

He’s appeared in every single match in World Cup qualifying except for one. There isn’t a backup to Tyler Adams that the coaching staff has trusted; they have only turned to him. He played as many games for the USMNT in 2021 as he did for Colorado! That’s nuts!

MATTHEW DOYLE (MD): Here’s the argument against Kellyn being a lock: he doesn't play that spot for his club. What if James Sands gets a break and goes thermonuclear for Rangers at the 6? Or Edwin Cerrillo puts in a Best XI season in Dallas, or Leon Flach in Philadelphia? Or, I don’t know, Seattle’s Obed Vargas turns into the American Makelele between now and November?

It's unlikely, but it could happen. Something like a 5% chance AT BEST (probably more like a 2% chance), whereas it doesn't matter if someone on the fringes or off the radar has that kind of season on the wing. If Jonathan Lewis scores 30 goals this year, Pulisic, Reyna and Weah are still going to Qatar.

That’s the difference between guys who are locks and guys who are almost locks.

TB: You’re wrong, I’m right, but whatever! Anyway, more on them later.

This group of sighs 13 is locked in, no question about it going to the World Cup barring injury. And it’s a really strong core to start with.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest are top-end talents playing for Champions League clubs. It’s a shame they’ve been on the pitch together so sparingly (if at all), or we’d be talking about that core even more. Yunus Musah, Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson are right on that cusp, too.

Round out a starting lineup with either Zack Steffen or Matt Turner in goal, Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson in central defense (the USMNT are +15 GD with them on the field, the only loss in nine games being Wednesday night at Costa Rica) plus Antonee Robinson at left back.

That group stacks up at least comparatively, if not better than, what, all but eight nations in the world? Is that too optimistic?

MD: No. On talent, this group kicks ass. And while they’re young, they’ve accrued a lot of on-the-job knowhow over the past year for their country. Plus as you pointed out, they’ve got a ton of it at the highest levels for their clubs as well.

Berhalter still has to, at some point, drop Steffen. He is a liability. And the rest of the pieces don’t quite fit perfectly yet. But they don’t not fit, either, and the talent is exceptional.

TB: (The eight I had, in case you were curious, are: Brazil, Argentina, Belgium, France, England, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.)

MD: Zimmerman + Robinson >> Van Dijk + De Ligt, but Imma let you finish.