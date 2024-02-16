Your Friday Kickoff: CF Montréal, New England Revolution, Houston Dynamo previews

Charlotte FC have elevated midfielder Nikola Petković from their MLS NEXT Pro team. The 20-year-old Serbian international is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, having previously impressed at affiliate side Crown Legacy FC. He holds a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Orlando City SC have acquired Colombian international striker Luis Muriel from Italian Serie A side Atalanta . The 32-year-old, alongside wingers Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda, completes Orlando's Designated Player trio. His contract lasts through the 2026 MLS season.

Iankov, Cóccaro and Opoku form a dynamic trio, a roster full of solid players puts together a ton of consistent performances and it all starts to feel a little more like 2022. It’s plausible. Iankov and Cóccaro are total unknowns right now, though. Nearly everything hinges on them.

We’ve been telling y’all to pay close attention to Kwadwo Opoku for a couple of years now and that’s not going to change anytime soon. He’s one of the most exciting players in the league and he might be set for a true breakout season.

I don’t think they have it in them to finish dead last in the East, but it’s hard to see a path to something beyond a Wild Card spot with the conference as good as it is. It’s a totally fine, maybe even really good roster with decent pieces and some intriguing new TAM signings in midfielder Dominik Iankov and forward Matías Cóccaro. But it feels like this year is about finding stability and returning to a style that works for the team for the long term. Hiring Losada will have them playing catch up for a while.

They finished with the seventh-lowest expected point total in MLS. But all of that feels pretty irrelevant because Montréal confusingly went from Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based game model to Hernán Losada’s possession-optional game model and are now back to something that should resemble Nancy’s model under new manager Laurent Courtois.

2023 By The Numbers (per American Soccer Analysis)

Things were going pretty well! Then Djordje Petrovic left for Chelsea for a reported $17.5 million transfer fee, Bruce Arena resigned and everything spiraled from there. Post-Petrovic, the Revs put up 1.09 points per game over their final 11 games, the seventh-worst mark in the league. Their underlying numbers weren’t any better. It didn’t come as a surprise when they ducked out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One.

2024 Final Standing Range

Between fourth and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

The Revs are probably a playoff-caliber team, but are they anything more than that? It’s tough to overstate how critical having Matt Turner and Djordje Petrovic in goal has been over the last few seasons. If new goalkeeper Henrich Ravas isn’t one of the single-best shot-stoppers in MLS history, the Revs will take a step back at that position for the first time in a long time.

Ravas doesn’t have to be elite for this team to be good, though. They’ll always have enough in attack with Carles Gil pulling the strings, and adding DP winger Tomás Chancalay into the mix on a permanent deal this offseason should give opponents another nightmare to deal with in attack. If DP forward Giacomo Vrioni can be effective (or Bobby Wood can do that job for him), then the Revs are stout enough in midfield and at the back to earn points consistently.

Player of the People

How could you not be rooting for Dylan Borrero to get healthy and look like himself after a season-ending ACL injury in 2023? If he gets back up to full speed at some point this year, the league will have one of its most electric players back.

This could all go pretty well if…