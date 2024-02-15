Jerseys

CF Montréal unveil 2024 La Main jersey

CF Montréal has unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the La Main jersey by adidas.

“La Main” is the nickname for Boulevard St-Laurent, Montréal’s central artery where east and west ends meet, a street that runs at the heart of the city, which has historically reunited its diverse communities.

The 2024 La Main jersey will feature some subtle yet important elements that pay homage to the club's history. The neck tag will bear the inscription: I.M.P.A.C.T., which symbolizes the club's mission and former name.

ADIDAS_MLS_16_MONTREAL_01_8756

