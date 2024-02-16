Jerseys

Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2024 Still Holdin' jersey

24-JerseyWeek_HOU-16x9 (1)
MLSsoccer staff

Houston Dynamo FC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Still Holdin' jersey by adidas.

Houston birthed an iconic musical hip-hop scene in the 1990s that continues to this day and gets a well-deserved homage from the Dynamo. Sporting a bright purple (the city's unofficial secondary color) design, the jersey is a tribute to all Houstonians who are "Still Holdin'" it down for H-Town.

Shop for your jersey at MLSstore.com

ADIDAS_MLS_49_HOUSTON_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_24510
ADIDAS_MLS_49_HOUSTON_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_24471
ADIDAS_MLS_49_HOUSTON_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_24528
ADIDAS_MLS_09_HOUSTON_01_5532

Shop for your jersey at MLSstore.com

Get 5x points and 15% off merchandise at MLSstore.com when you use the MLS Forward Credit Card, powered by Avant, and issued by WebBank.

MLS is Back on February 21!

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Jerseys Houston Dynamo FC
More News
More News
Lionel Messi gets Newell's reunion in Miami preseason finale

Lionel Messi gets Newell's reunion in Miami preseason finale
Austin FC unveil 2024 The Armadillo Kit

Austin FC unveil 2024 The Armadillo Kit
Chicago Fire FC unveil 2024 Return to Red jersey

Chicago Fire FC unveil 2024 Return to Red jersey
FC Dallas unveil 2024 Afterburner Kit

FC Dallas unveil 2024 Afterburner Kit
Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2024 Still Holdin' jersey

Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2024 Still Holdin' jersey
More News
Video
Video
Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
0:55

Goal: S. Borgelin vs. NOB,  64'
Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
2:39

Playing as One: Intercultural Awareness Trainings
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
More Video