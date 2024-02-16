Houston Dynamo FC unveil 2024 Still Holdin' jersey

Houston Dynamo FC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Still Holdin' jersey by adidas.

Houston birthed an iconic musical hip-hop scene in the 1990s that continues to this day and gets a well-deserved homage from the Dynamo. Sporting a bright purple (the city's unofficial secondary color) design, the jersey is a tribute to all Houstonians who are "Still Holdin'" it down for H-Town.