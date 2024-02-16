FC Dallas unveil 2024 Afterburner Kit

FC Dallas have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Afterburner Kit by adidas.
When a jet needs an extra kick to launch from an aircraft carrier, punch past MACH 1, or evade enemy weapons, it uses its afterburner. FC Dallas' new kit symbolizes the next step not only in the club's journey, but also in their jersey progression from last year's "Burn Baby Burn" kit that paid tribute to their original name in MLS, the Dallas Burn.
Get 5x points and 15% off merchandise at MLSstore.com when you use the MLS Forward Credit Card, powered by Avant, and issued by WebBank.
MLS is Back on February 21!