FC Dallas unveil 2024 Afterburner Kit

24-JerseyWeek_DAL-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

FC Dallas have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Afterburner Kit by adidas.

When a jet needs an extra kick to launch from an aircraft carrier, punch past MACH 1, or evade enemy weapons, it uses its afterburner. FC Dallas' new kit symbolizes the next step not only in the club's journey, but also in their jersey progression from last year's "Burn Baby Burn" kit that paid tribute to their original name in MLS, the Dallas Burn.

ADIDAS_MLS_48_DALLAS_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_24420
ADIDAS_MLS_48_DALLAS_JERSEY_LAYDOWNS_24453
Dallas-7
ADIDAS_MLS_36_DALLAS_JESUS_FERREIRA_20961

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Jerseys FC Dallas
