Orlando City SC unveil 2024 Legacy Kit

Orlando City SC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Legacy Kit by adidas.

As the club celebrate their 10th anniversary in MLS, the Legacy Kit looks back to a time when Orlando City were a flourishing, young lower-league powerhouse looking to break into MLS. Forced at the time to choose an alternate color from the club's signature purple due to extenuating circumstances, Orlando City's famed Red Kit was born.