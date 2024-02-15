MLS unveils 2024 broadcast talent for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS has announced a world-class team of more than 80 talented broadcasters and soccer legends for the second year of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV – combining returners and newcomers in 2024.
This industry-leading group brings experience, energy, and passion for the sport to help deliver the most comprehensive and extensive MLS viewing experience for fans in more than 100 countries and regions.
MLS Season Pass features expansive coverage including every match of the regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the MLS All-Star Game, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts.
MLS fans can tune in for dedicated studio programming to preview weekly matchups, dissect key moments, and hear compelling stories from around the league all season long.
MLS 360
The live whip-around show provides look-ins from every match alongside expert analysis and discussion.
- English: Led by new host Kevin Egan, he is joined by returners Sacha Kljestan, Kaylyn Kyle and Bradley Wright-Phillips.
- Spanish: New for 2024, Tony Cherchi serves as host alongside Miguel Gallardo and Giovanni Savarese.
Pregame & Postgame
Pregame and postgame coverage is again available in English and Spanish with the return of MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish.
Both English and Spanish pregame shows will be extended to an hour in 2024, delivering fans more action and analysis leading into games. Additionally, postgame coverage in both languages will begin at a consistent time (12:30 am ET) to provide a more predictable time for fans to tune in for a recap of all the night’s action.
- English: Studio hosts and analysts Liam McHugh and Andrew Wiebe will be joined by the likes of Shep Messing, Kljestan, Kyle and Wright-Phillips. Additionally, Jillian Sakovits, Calen Carr, and Matt Doyle will return for in-depth previews and coverage.
- Spanish: Antonella González will host both shows and be joined by Gallardo and Savarese each match night, with other analysts joining at key moments.
Match Play-by-Play and Analyst Teams
An all-star roster of more than 60 play-by-play announcers and expert analysts will be in the booth and sidelines calling matches each week.
Returners include Taylor Twellman (match analyst), Diego Valeri (match analyst), Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Jake Zivin (play-by-play), Pablo Ramírez (play-by-play) and more.
New match-analyst additions include Jalil Anibaba, Warren Barton, Jesús Bracamontes and Daniel Chapela. The play-by-play team adds hometown voices including Nate Bukaty, Neil Sika, and Joe Tolleson in English – plus John Laguna and Jesús Acosta in Spanish.
Andrés Agulla
Paul Dolan
Carlos Ruiz
Jalil Anibaba
Brian Dunseth
Lloyd Sam
Diego Arrioja
Maurice Edu
Ross Smith
Marcelo Balboa
Danny Higginbotham
Carlos Suárez
Eduardo Biscayart
Devon Kerr
Claudio Suárez
Jesús Bracamontes
Lori Lindsey
Greg Sutton
Luis Gerardo Bucci
Jaime Macias
Diego Tabares
Calen Carr
Pablo Mariño
Mariano Trujillo
Daniel Chapela
Heath Pearce
Taylor Twellman
Maximiliano Cordaro
Carlos Pavón
Diego Valeri
Vincent Destouches
Francisco Pinto
Warren Barton
Kyndra De St. Aubin
Walter Roque
Martín Zuñíga
Jesús Acosta
John Laguna
Sergio Ruiz
Max Bretos
Rodolfo Landeros
Sammy Sadovnik
Nate Bukaty
Moisés Linares
Oscar Salazar
Steve Cangialosi
Frédéric Lord
Neil Sika
Keith Costigan
Jorge Perez-Navarro
Tyler Terens
Alejandro Figueredo
Diego Pessolano
Joe Tolleson
Mark Followill
Blake Price
Callum Williams
Adrian García- Márquez
Pablo Ramírez
Chris Wittyngham
Raúl Guzmán
Francisco X. Rivera
Bruno Vain
Tony Husband
Mark Rogondino
Jake Zivin
Eric Krakauer
Fans in the US and Canada will continue to have the option to select their home team’s radio broadcast for match audio where available. Fans can join matches live or watch the entire match from the start anytime on demand, with condensed match recaps available for all games. With the Multiview feature, fans can enjoy up to four simultaneous matches at once on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad. Fans around the world can enjoy MLS Season Pass in English, Spanish, or French where available, including closed captions.
MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and with Spatial Audio, for the most immersive viewing experience. To learn more about how to subscribe to MLS Season Pass, visit apple.co/\_MLS\_.