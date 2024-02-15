MLS unveils 2024 broadcast talent for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Fans in the US and Canada will continue to have the option to select their home team’s radio broadcast for match audio where available. Fans can join matches live or watch the entire match from the start anytime on demand, with condensed match recaps available for all games. With the Multiview feature, fans can enjoy up to four simultaneous matches at once on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad. Fans around the world can enjoy MLS Season Pass in English, Spanish, or French where available, including closed captions.