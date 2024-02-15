MLS unveils 2024 broadcast talent for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

24MLS_Season_Pass_Talent_Info
MLSsoccer staff

MLS has announced a world-class team of more than 80 talented broadcasters and soccer legends for the second year of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV – combining returners and newcomers in 2024.

This industry-leading group brings experience, energy, and passion for the sport to help deliver the most comprehensive and extensive MLS viewing experience for fans in more than 100 countries and regions.

MLS Season Pass features expansive coverage including every match of the regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the MLS All-Star Game, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts

Studio Talent

MLS fans can tune in for dedicated studio programming to preview weekly matchups, dissect key moments, and hear compelling stories from around the league all season long.

MLS 360

The live whip-around show provides look-ins from every match alongside expert analysis and discussion. 

  • English: Led by new host Kevin Egan, he is joined by returners Sacha Kljestan, Kaylyn Kyle and Bradley Wright-Phillips.
  • Spanish: New for 2024, Tony Cherchi serves as host alongside Miguel Gallardo and Giovanni Savarese.

Pregame & Postgame

Pregame and postgame coverage is again available in English and Spanish with the return of MLS Countdown and MLS Wrap Up in English and MLS La Previa and MLS El Resumen in Spanish.

Both English and Spanish pregame shows will be extended to an hour in 2024, delivering fans more action and analysis leading into games. Additionally, postgame coverage in both languages will begin at a consistent time (12:30 am ET) to provide a more predictable time for fans to tune in for a recap of all the night’s action.

  • English: Studio hosts and analysts Liam McHugh and Andrew Wiebe will be joined by the likes of Shep Messing, Kljestan, Kyle and Wright-Phillips. Additionally, Jillian Sakovits, Calen Carr, and Matt Doyle will return for in-depth previews and coverage.
  • Spanish: Antonella González will host both shows and be joined by Gallardo and Savarese each match night, with other analysts joining at key moments.

Match Play-by-Play and Analyst Teams

An all-star roster of more than 60 play-by-play announcers and expert analysts will be in the booth and sidelines calling matches each week.

Returners include Taylor Twellman (match analyst), Diego Valeri (match analyst), Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Jake Zivin (play-by-play), Pablo Ramírez (play-by-play) and more.

New match-analyst additions include Jalil Anibaba, Warren Barton, Jesús Bracamontes and Daniel Chapela. The play-by-play team adds hometown voices including Nate Bukaty, Neil Sika, and Joe Tolleson in English – plus John Laguna and Jesús Acosta in Spanish.

ANALYST TEAM

Andrés Agulla

Paul Dolan

Carlos Ruiz

Jalil Anibaba

Brian Dunseth

Lloyd Sam

Diego Arrioja

Maurice Edu 

Ross Smith

Marcelo Balboa 

Danny Higginbotham

Carlos Suárez

Eduardo Biscayart

Devon Kerr

Claudio Suárez

Jesús Bracamontes

Lori Lindsey

Greg Sutton

Luis Gerardo Bucci

Jaime Macias

Diego Tabares

Calen Carr

Pablo Mariño

Mariano Trujillo 

Daniel Chapela

Heath Pearce

Taylor Twellman

Maximiliano Cordaro

Carlos Pavón

Diego Valeri 

Vincent Destouches

Francisco Pinto

Warren Barton 

Kyndra De St. Aubin

Walter Roque

Martín Zuñíga

PLAY-BY-PLAY TEAM

Jesús Acosta

John Laguna 

Sergio Ruiz

Max Bretos

Rodolfo Landeros 

Sammy Sadovnik 

Nate Bukaty

Moisés Linares

Oscar Salazar

Steve Cangialosi 

Frédéric Lord

Neil Sika

Keith Costigan

Jorge Perez-Navarro

Tyler Terens

Alejandro Figueredo

Diego Pessolano

Joe Tolleson

Mark Followill

Blake Price

Callum Williams

Adrian García- Márquez

Pablo Ramírez

Chris Wittyngham

Raúl Guzmán

Francisco X. Rivera

Bruno Vain

Tony Husband

Mark Rogondino

Jake Zivin

Eric Krakauer

Fans in the US and Canada will continue to have the option to select their home team’s radio broadcast for match audio where available. Fans can join matches live or watch the entire match from the start anytime on demand, with condensed match recaps available for all games. With the Multiview feature, fans can enjoy up to four simultaneous matches at once on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad. Fans around the world can enjoy MLS Season Pass in English, Spanish, or French where available, including closed captions.

MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and with Spatial Audio, for the most immersive viewing experience. To learn more about how to subscribe to MLS Season Pass, visit apple.co/\_MLS\_.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
More News
More News
Orlando City sign Luis Muriel from Atalanta
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Luis Muriel from Atalanta
CF Montréal unveil 2024 La Main jersey

CF Montréal unveil 2024 La Main jersey
Real Salt Lake unveil 2024 Peak Utah jersey

Real Salt Lake unveil 2024 Peak Utah jersey
Your Thursday Kickoff: Nashville SC, Minnesota United FC & Portland Timbers previews
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Nashville SC, Minnesota United FC & Portland Timbers previews
Charlotte FC sign Serbian midfielder Nikola Petković
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Serbian midfielder Nikola Petković
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
1:00

WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
More Video