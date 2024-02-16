Matchday

Lionel Messi gets Newell's reunion in Miami preseason finale

Messi v Newell's - recap - 2.15.24
MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi had an emotional reunion with boyhood club Newell's Old Boys while current club Inter Miami CF played to a 1-1 draw Thursday night in their final preseason test.

Six days before hosting Real Salt Lake in the 2024 MLS regular-season opener (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Miami took the lead on homegrown Shanyder Borgelin's 64th-minute header. However, the visitors leveled through Franco Díaz seven minutes from time.

Messi, the Newell's academy phenom who joined the club at six years old before making his transformative move to FC Barcelona in 2000, was undoubtedly the man of the night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Despite his sentimental bond with La Lepra, the legendary No. 10 attempted numerous times to score against his beloved childhood club – most notably a bending free kick that went dangerously past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos' right post in the first half.

Messi was subbed off in the 60th minute, possibly with Miami's upcoming Feb. 21 clash vs. RSL in mind.

Goals

Lineup

  • MIA: Drake Callender - Jordi Alba, Nicolás Freire, Tomás Avilés, DeAndre Yedlin - Julian Gressel, Yannick Bright, David Ruíz - Diego Gómez, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: After seven preseason games, there are no more dress rehearsals for Inter Miami. Thursday's performance against an Argentine top-fight side in midseason form was overall positive – save for one miscue that led to Newell's late equalizer.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: See above. Sloppy distribution in the back allowed Díaz to pounce and beat Drake Callender from close range. More importantly, it deprived Miami from ending their preseason on a winning note.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: The Messi sentimental factor was strong, but Shanyder Borgelin made the most of his moment in the spotlight with a solid header.

Next Up

  • MIA: Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake | 8 pm ET (MLS Season Pass)
  • NOB: Feb. 19 vs. Estudiantes | 5:15 pm ET
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Messi Joins Inter Miami Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni open to MLS job: "I see a growing league"
Vancouver Whitecaps exit Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Tigres UANL
MLS Fantasy 2024: Take your shot at over $10k in total prizes!

Become a Messi Insider: Sign up to receive insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi gives injury update before Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe

Lionel Messi gives injury update before Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe
Lionel Messi: Order your Inter Miami CF 2getherness Jersey

Lionel Messi: Order your Inter Miami CF 2getherness Jersey
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star wins 2023 The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024

Lionel Messi tracker: Schedule, how to watch Inter Miami CF in 2024
Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami

Messi Mania! Top 10 moments of 2023 with Inter Miami
Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?

Inter Miami 2024 schedule: Which MLS cities will Lionel Messi visit?
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
3:38

WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
6:25

La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.