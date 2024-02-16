Lionel Messi gets Newell's reunion in Miami preseason finale

Lionel Messi had an emotional reunion with boyhood club Newell's Old Boys while current club Inter Miami CF played to a 1-1 draw Thursday night in their final preseason test.

Six days before hosting Real Salt Lake in the 2024 MLS regular-season opener (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Miami took the lead on homegrown Shanyder Borgelin's 64th-minute header. However, the visitors leveled through Franco Díaz seven minutes from time.

Messi, the Newell's academy phenom who joined the club at six years old before making his transformative move to FC Barcelona in 2000, was undoubtedly the man of the night at DRV PNK Stadium.

Despite his sentimental bond with La Lepra, the legendary No. 10 attempted numerous times to score against his beloved childhood club – most notably a bending free kick that went dangerously past goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos' right post in the first half.