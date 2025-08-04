Tournament tough! Seattle Sounders oust Santos Laguna to stay perfect in Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders FC continued their perfect Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 win at Lumen Field on Sunday night to knock Santos Laguna out of the tournament and go top of the MLS table heading into the final match of Phase One.

"And, you know, that was one of our Achilles' heels from last year. We were tarred on it, maybe even at the beginning of this year, we had some struggles, but right now, the guys are feeling it."

"I like the way our team plays. I like our little bit of freedom, interchange between players' positions, as long as we occupy the right spaces. I think the team's playing with a lot of confidence and the team is scoring a lot of goals," said head coach Brian Schmetzer.

Table toppers

By following up their historic 7-0 demolition of Cruz Azul in the largest ever Leagues Cup win with a second victory over LIGA MX opposition, Seattle match Cascadia rival Portland Timbers as the only MLS teams to accrue six points through two matches, moving atop the table on goal difference (+8).

“I appreciate, you know, some of the dialogue because we had a big victory against Cruz Azul, but it was important for us to come back tonight and have another good performance against another good LIGA MX team," said Schmetzer. "And the same goes for our last game against Tijuana."

For the longtime Sounders boss, beating LIGA MX teams carries that little bit of extra weight because of the rivalry between the two leagues. Luckily, due to the new format pitting MLS against LIGA MX until at least the semifinals, Schmetzer's team gets ample opportunity to prove themselves against Mexican opposition.

“We need to make sure that we continue that conversation, that MLS can compete, even though, you know, some of the bigger LIGA MX teams - I mean, look, let's be honest, they spend more money than us," said Schmetzer.