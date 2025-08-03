Inter Miami transcend Messi injury for more Leagues Cup heroics

The evening turned on a dime repeatedly, starting with seven dramatic minutes in the first half. First Lionel Messi exited with an early injury , inevitably destabilizing his side. Then Telasco Segovia netted a fine opener for the hosts one minute later, before a contentious straight red card to defender Maxi Falcón reduced Miami to 10 men with more than 70 minutes left to play.

Three days after breathless, last-gasp heroics were required to edge Atlas 2-1 in their Leagues Cup 2025 opener, the Herons found themselves in the eye of a storm again on Saturday night as Necaxa visited Chase Stadium.

South Florida thriller

That was only the start of the chaos.

Necaxa drew level via a well-worked move finished by Tomás Badaloni, only to find themselves shorthanded on the hour mark, too, thanks to two yellow cards to Cristian Calderón, before Ricardo Monreal snatched a late goal that looked to have won it for Los Rayos – which would’ve dealt a brutal blow to IMCF’s hopes of advancement to the tournament’s knockout stages.

Yet the 2023 Leagues Cup winners dug deep, even as they found themselves increasingly shorthanded. Alba, who at 5-foot-7 is not known as an aerial threat, leaped to flick a set-piece delivery from the excellent Rodrigo De Paul past Rayos goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain for a shock equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time.

“It's just wild sometimes in soccer – 10 vs. 10, so many open spaces, people were tired, so it gets a little messy,” said head coach Javier Mascherano in Spanish afterwards. “It's hard to control, and this is where I particularly value that drive and the hunger, and the fact that I have a team of winners. Because even though the match was complicated and everything seemed a little messy, they never gave up.”

That set the stage for Rocco Ríos Novo – the ‘keeper thrust into the lineup by a recent injury to Oscar Ustari – to make the difference in the penalty shootout, saving Badaloni’s spot kick while the Herons went a perfect five-for-five from the mark to deliver two points that could prove massive in the race for the quarterfinals.