Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni open to MLS job: "I see a growing league"

“For me, I think it's going to grow. I think things are going to get better. If it is for the better, it is to continue betting on grassroots soccer, to young boys who think that they can play in MLS and think that later they can be transferred and sold to the big European clubs. I think that's one of the foundations for the league's growth.”

“The arrival of foreigners, of coaches who have a different vision of football, has made the league richer,” Scaloni began. “I mentioned before that there are teams that play in a very European way, in which it makes the league competitive. And other teams preserve the Latino tradition a little longer and make the league competitive.

Whether that possibility pans out or not, Scaloni holds MLS in high regard – especially as star players, new coaches and homegrown talent add forward momentum.

“Yes. Why not? Yes, I would like to,” Scaloni, who’s led Argentina since 2018, recently told league media. “There would be no downsides. Whenever there are challenges, I've always liked it. Why not?”

At the very least, Scaloni is open to that.

But after those big tournaments in 2024 and 2026, respectively, could La Albiceleste’s head coach land a Major League Soccer gig?

MLS 🤝 Argentines @AFASeleccionEN Head Coach Lionel Scaloni sits down with us to talk all things Almada, Velasco, and the growing trajectory of our league. pic.twitter.com/ONH7FRa9nv

“Wherever he goes, he causes this,” Scaloni said of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. “Luckily for the United States, he has come to play here and is giving everything he has.

“I think he still has enough to keep playing, to continue contributing to his team and the entire league to growth,” Scaloni added on the 36-year-old. “And I think that's how it's going to be. Now, together with their new teammates from Inter [Miami], I think they have formed a good team and are going to be a very competitive team.”

It’s not just Messi who Scaloni observes, though.

“In recent years, MLS has improved a lot and has started to look at young boys with great projection and who are very talented,” Scaloni said. “The case of Thiago, Velasco and many, many more. I think I'm an optimist, I see a growing league and that youngsters can contribute to the growth.

“ … As we have seen, the case of Thiago, he has been called to the national team and has been a world champion. I think it's a competitive league that's going to get bigger, so I don't see it as an impediment to being able to be in the national team.”