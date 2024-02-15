Jerseys

Toronto FC unveil 2024 GTA Kit

Toronto FC have unveiled their new secondary kit for the 2024 MLS season, the GTA Kit by adidas.

The first-ever kit not to feature the club's primary logo, the Global Toronto Area Kit instead has TFC's secondary mark on the chest in a nod to the city's diverse culture, the wider global community and the world's shared love of the beautiful game.

