Philadelphia Union loan Brandan Craig to El Paso Locomotive

MLSsoccer staff

The Philadelphia Union have loaned center back Brandan Craig to USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive for the 2024 season, the club announced Thursday.

Craig, a 19-year-old homegrown defender, has made one appearance for Philadelphia's first team and played extensively in MLS NEXT Pro. He also spent part of last year on loan at Austin FC, but didn't play in a match.

A US youth international, Craig played a crucial role at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. He's also featured in several US U-23 matches.

With Craig out on loan, Philadelphia's remaining center backs are Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Damion Lowe and Olwethu Makhanya.

