Colorado Rapids acquire Rob Holding from Crystal Palace

The Colorado Rapids have acquired veteran defender Rob Holding from English Premier League side Crystal Palace, the club announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old center back is under contract through the 2026 season.

A former England youth international, Holding has made more than 200 first-team appearances in his home country.

He moved to Arsenal in 2016 after developing at boyhood side Bolton Wanderers, and spent last spring on loan at EFL Championship side Sheffield United. In 2023, he joined Crystal Palace and saw limited playing time.

“Rob is a composed, experienced defender who has competed at the highest levels of the game,” Colorado Rapids president Pádraig Smith said.

“His leadership and defensive quality will add real value to our back line. We’re excited to add Rob to our group.”

Holding arrives at Colorado shortly after Nigerian international center back Chidozie Awaziem was transferred to French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.