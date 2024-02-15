Jerseys

New York City FC unveil 2024 24/7 Kit

24-JerseyWeek_NYC-16x9
MLSsoccer staff

New York City FC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the 24/7 Kit by adidas.

The 24/7 Kit embodies the New York City night scene and the bright lights that shine through the dark to reflect that relentless nature. This kit can live beyond match day, just as New Yorkers normally jump from activity to activity: out at a club, on the pitch with friends or getting a slice of pizza at 2 am.

Shop for your jersey at MLSstore.com

ADIDAS_MLS_33_NYCFC_JAMES_SANDS_19168
ADIDAS_MLS_26_NYC_FC_01_13557
ADIDAS_MLS_26_NYC_FC_01_13619
ADIDAS_MLS_26_NYC_FC_01_13305

Shop for your jersey at MLSstore.com

Get 5x points and 15% off merchandise at MLSstore.com when you use the MLS Forward Credit Card, powered by Avant, and issued by WebBank.

MLS is Back on February 21!

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Jerseys New York City Football Club
More News
More News
Orlando City sign Luis Muriel from Atalanta
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Luis Muriel from Atalanta
CF Montréal unveil 2024 La Main jersey

CF Montréal unveil 2024 La Main jersey
Real Salt Lake unveil 2024 Peak Utah jersey

Real Salt Lake unveil 2024 Peak Utah jersey
Your Thursday Kickoff: Nashville SC, Minnesota United FC & Portland Timbers previews
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Nashville SC, Minnesota United FC & Portland Timbers previews
Charlotte FC sign Serbian midfielder Nikola Petković
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Serbian midfielder Nikola Petković
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
0:55

WATCH: Cucho Hernández's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's best moments in 2023
WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
1:00

WATCH: Thiago Almada's best moments in 2023
More Video