New York City FC unveil 2024 24/7 Kit

New York City FC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the 24/7 Kit by adidas.
The 24/7 Kit embodies the New York City night scene and the bright lights that shine through the dark to reflect that relentless nature. This kit can live beyond match day, just as New Yorkers normally jump from activity to activity: out at a club, on the pitch with friends or getting a slice of pizza at 2 am.
