Austin FC unveil 2024 The Armadillo Kit

Austin FC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, The Armadillo Kit by adidas.

An homage to Armadillo World Headquarters, the legendary music hall that was Austin's go-to concert venue in the 1970s, The Armadillo Kit reflects the city's “all ways welcome” vibe that thrives during every matchday at Q2 Stadium.

