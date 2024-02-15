Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Serbian midfielder Nikola Petković

Charlotte FC have elevated midfielder Nikola Petković from their MLS NEXT Pro team, the club announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old Serbian international is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, having previously impressed at affiliate side Crown Legacy FC.

"Nikola is an exciting player and rising international talent that we were able to bring into our system last season with Crown Legacy FC," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"He is a prime example of our strategic approach to MLS NEXT Pro. Identifying young, talented players and giving them the necessary time to adapt to our organization and life in Charlotte is a priority."

Petković reportedly joined Charlotte's organization for a $3 million transfer fee last year from Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički. He proceeded to notch 3g/4a in 13 matches as Crown Legacy topped the Eastern Conference.

Internationally, Petković's sole senior-level appearance came in a January 2023 friendly vs. the United States.

As Charlotte's roster takes shape under head coach Dean Smith, Petković joins Djibril Diani as a newcomer in deep-lying midfield. Ashley Westwood and Brandt Bronico are key returners for the position.

Charlotte, looking to build off their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut, begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

