Lionel Messi: Inter Miami star suffers injury in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi was forced to make an early exit from Inter Miami’s match vs. Necaxa on Saturday evening, due to an injury picked up in the opening minutes of the Leagues Cup Phase One clash at Chase Stadium.
The Argentine legend stumbled to the turf after several defenders crowded him off the ball as he dribbled at the heart of the Rayos back line, slapping the grass in frustration after hitting the deck. He sat down in front of the Herons’ bench a few moments later, receiving extensive treatment from the IMCF medical staff on what appeared to be his right hamstring or groin area.
Messi eventually walked off the pitch and made his way down the tunnel for further evaluation, coach Javier Mascherano and his staff electing to substitute on Federico Redondo in the 11th minute.
Miami’s megastar was hampered by adductor and thigh strain issues earlier this year, missing Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers in March. He’s tallied 18 goals and nine assists in 18 league appearances this season, and bagged assists on both of the Herons' goals in their last-second 2-1 win over Atlas in their Leagues Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday.
IMCF conclude the tournament's group stage against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, and return to MLS action on Aug. 10 at Florida rivals Orlando City. The Leagues Cup quarterfinals kick off on Aug. 19, should the Herons be among the four MLS sides to advance to the knockout stages.
Led by Messi, Inter Miami won the Leagues Cup title in 2023.