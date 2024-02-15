Real Salt Lake unveil 2024 Peak Utah jersey

Real Salt Lake have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Peak Utah jersey by adidas.
The mountains are an essential part of everyday life in Utah, providing a home for wildlife and a sanctuary for people who flock to them. This kit design draws inspiration from the Wasatch Mountain range that begins 10 miles from Real Salt Lake's America First Field and can be seen from all angles inside the club's home venue.
