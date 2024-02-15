Orlando City sign Luis Muriel from Atalanta

"His accolades and statistics over his career thus far speak for themselves. He’s someone that we feel will help us take the next step in our pursuit to win trophies, not only this season but in the future as well."

"We are very excited to welcome Luis to Orlando. Whenever he’s on the field, he’s a player that is known to always be a threat to score, will force defenses to account for him at all times, and has the ability to combine with and make his teammates better," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

Orlando reportedly spent a $1 million transfer fee to get Muriel before Matchday 1. His Atalanta contract was set to expire this summer.

Muriel has amassed 151g/73a in 471 all-competition appearances since making his professional debut in 2009 at Colombian outfit Deportivo Cali. He's scored over 100 goals in Italy's top flight and featured in over 50 matches across the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Muriel has contributed eight goals in 45 caps for Colombia, highlighted by time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His international success is matched by an impressive club career that includes additional stints in Europe across Udinese, Granada, Lecce, Sampdoria, Sevilla and Fiorentina.

"I am very excited and happy to be here, to live the atmosphere that is this city of the team and with a lot of desire to get started," Muriel said.