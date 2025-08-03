Who's in, who's out? Leagues Cup 2025 knockout stage

During Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025, MLS and LIGA MX teams reach the knockout stage if they finish top four in their league-specific table.
This year's tournament features 36 clubs competing – 18 select MLS teams and all 18 LIGA MX sides. As part of the new format, Phase One sees every club play three matches against three opponents from the opposite league.
The following teams have qualified for (or been eliminated) from the knockout rounds, which begin Aug. 19-20 with quarterfinals.
QUALIFIED FOR KNOCKOUT ROUNDS
MLS
- None
LIGA MX
- None
ELIMINATED FROM TOURNAMENT
MLS
- Atlanta United
- Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC
LIGA MX
- Atlas
- Club Léon
- Quéretaro