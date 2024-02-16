Chicago Fire FC unveil 2024 Return to Red jersey

Chicago Fire FC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Return to Red jersey by adidas.
The kit embodies the fiery spirit and collective determination of Chicago's players, fans and city. A mix of the historic red look, with a modern flare to reflect the current team, the jersey symbolizes Chicago’s pride and forges a bond that extends beyond soccer – Soldier Field, 77 neighborhoods and the club's ‘For All Chicago’ crest.
It marks a return to the iconic, traditional look that distinguished the Fire for their first 20 years in Major League Soccer.
