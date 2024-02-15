Nashville SC sign forward Woobens Pacius

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have signed forward Woobens Pacius after he recently played for Canadian Premier League side Forge FC, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27.

"Woobens is a center forward who has already demonstrated the ability to finish scoring chances," general manager Mike Jacobs said of the Haitian-Canadian attacker.

"He fits the profile we look for in an attacking player, and we are excited to see him take his next steps in his career here in Nashville."

Over the past three seasons, Pacius led Forge in scoring with 32 goals in 93 appearances across all competitions. Now, the former CF Montréal academy player joins a Nashville attack that DPs Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge spearhead.

In 2024, Nashville are chasing a fifth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance and make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut later this month. Their regular-season opener is Feb. 25 vs. New York Red Bulls (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).