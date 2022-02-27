Recap: Austin FC 5, FC Cincinnati 0

Austin FC burst into their 2022 MLS season with two goals inside of 15 minutes, en route to a 5-0 victory over FC Cincinnati at an unusually damp and chilly Q2 Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
After just two minutes, Verde jumped into the lead via a Zan Kolmanic free kick that deflected to Cecilio Dominguez at the far post for the putaway. Then, on a corner kick 12 minutes later, Alex Ring found himself in space in front of goal and bounced a shot past FCC goalkeeper Alec Kann to double the lead. Finally, to round out the first half, Sebastian Driussi combined with Diego Fagundez on some give-and-go trickery in FCC's box before Druissi finished to make it 3-0 at the break.
Austin FC heaped it on even further in the 62nd minute, when Driussi and Dominguez got out on a break and Dominguez was able to finish. Then Moussa Djitte, on as a late sub, squeaked in a narrow-angle shot in the final seconds of stoppage time, credited as an own goal against Kann, to make it Austin's first five-goal regular-season game in club history.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: For Austin FC, this is obviously a terrific start to the season, with the system that showed glimpses of promise during Josh Wolff’s debut campaign bringing big-time results in the sophomore opener. But is this a mirage set against Pat Noonan's first game in charge of FC Cincinnati? Or is Verde for real?
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Though the first two goals gave the impression it was going to be a great game for Austin FC, the third goal right before halftime was a true chef’s kiss tally that made the outcome all but certain.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Dominguez, deployed as a center forward by default for much of his debut MLS season when injuries thinned the Austin attack, showed why he’s best on the wing with two goals that showcased his speed and his nose for goal.
Next Up
- ATX: Sunday, March 6 vs. Inter Miami CF | 4 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CIN: Saturday, March 5 vs. D.C. United | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)