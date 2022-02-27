Recap: Orlando City 2, CF Montréal 0

Alexandre Pato scored his first MLS goal and Benji Michel added his own 10 minutes later as Orlando City defeated CF Montréal 2-0 at Exploria Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a difficult 2021 season rife with injuries, Pato took the monkey off his back by scoring his very first MLS goal in Orlando's season opener. Following a 13-pass sequence that started all the way down from Pedro Gallese, Ruan outpaced Kamal Miller along the right flank and sent the Brazilian a low cross towards the far post to finally open his Lions account in the 49th minute.

The floodgates opened for the hosts when Michel doubled Orlando's lead in the 59th minute. Mauricio Pereyra picked up his second assist of the afternoon by finding the 24-year-old with a through ball inside the box. His shot beat goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, giving Orlando their second in the span of 10 minutes.