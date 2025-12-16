LA Galaxy acquire Jakob Glesnes from Philadelphia Union

The LA Galaxy have acquired former MLS Defender of the Year, two-time MLS Best XI honoree, and three-time MLS All-Star Jakob Glesnes from the Philadelphia Union , the clubs announced Monday.

"In his six years in MLS, Jakob has established himself as one of the best center backs in the league and a back-line leader on multiple Supporters' Shield-winning teams. We look forward to having Jakob join the group in January as we prepare for the 2026 campaign."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jakob and his family to Los Angeles," said Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.

Additionally, LA have acquired the homegrown priority for Union academy forward Jamir Johnson . Philadelphia retain a future trade and sell-on percentage in the US youth international, who featured at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

In exchange for the 31-year-old Norwegian center back, the Union receive up to $2.2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). That includes $1.1 million in guaranteed GAM ($500k in 2026, $600k in 2027), and up to an additional $1.1 million in conditional GAM.

Addressing a need

Glesnes was a consistent presence for Philadelphia the past six seasons, tallying 10g/8a in 224 appearances (all competitions) after arriving ahead of the 2020 campaign from Norwegian side Strømsgodset.

He was named the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year and, in 2025, earned MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star recognitions. Glesnes won two Supporters' Shields with the Union, including in 2025 as they allowed a league-low 35 goals.

LA conceded 66 goals in 2025, tied for the second most in MLS. The six-time MLS Cup champions finished 14th in the Western Conference (30 points), though they qualified for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup via their Leagues Cup performance.

"Jakob has been an integral part of our defensive unit and the success they have had during his time with the club," said Philadelphia head coach Bradley Carnell. "Since joining the Union, he has played a major role in the team’s success, and we remain grateful for his leadership on and off the field.