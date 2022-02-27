Recap: FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 1

It took less than 10 minutes for US international Paul Arriola , who set the MLS trade record in his move to Dallas this offseason, to make his mark, assisting via a low cross on Jáder Obrian 's opening goal. But Toronto responded right before halftime through Canadian international Jonathan Osorio , leveling the match.

Toronto thought they had an opportunity to take the lead when referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the penalty spot in the 68th minute after Alejandro Pozuelo was taken down in the box. However, the call was reversed following a Video Review check – the third time Video Review was used to overturn a call in the match.