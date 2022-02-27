Recap: FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 1

Bob Bradley's first match in charge of Toronto FC was a success as the Reds opened their 2022 season with a hard-fought road point in a 1-1 draw vs. FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.
It took less than 10 minutes for US international Paul Arriola, who set the MLS trade record in his move to Dallas this offseason, to make his mark, assisting via a low cross on Jáder Obrian's opening goal. But Toronto responded right before halftime through Canadian international Jonathan Osorio, leveling the match.
Toronto thought they had an opportunity to take the lead when referee Jair Marrufo pointed to the penalty spot in the 68th minute after Alejandro Pozuelo was taken down in the box. However, the call was reversed following a Video Review check – the third time Video Review was used to overturn a call in the match.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: With how they started the match, FC Dallas will be disappointed with just a single point in this one. That being said, there was plenty to be happy about if you're new head coach Nico Estévez, particularly the play of Arriola, Obrian, and Jesús Ferreira before marquee offseason signing Alan Velasco arrives. For Toronto FC, they'll be content with a point on the road in Bob Bradley's first match in charge of the club. Canadian wonderkid Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty looked up for the challenge at right back, while Alejandro Pozuelo showed flashes of his 2020 MVP form.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Obrian's opening goal was a thing of beauty, though controversial. Arriola, who played in Obrian, was originally deemed offside, but the goal was ultimately awarded following a Video Review check.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Paul Arriola. The former D.C. United winger's talents were on full display from the jump, showcasing why he cost FC Dallas so much ($2 million GAM plus incentives) in the offseason. Dallas will hope that his assist today will be the first of many.
Next Up:
- DAL: Saturday, March 5 vs. New England Revolution | 1:30 pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)
- TOR: Saturday, March 5 vs. New York Red Bulls | 2:00 pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+; TSN in Canada)