Recap: DC United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Michael Estrada introduced himself to his new club's supporters with a first-half brace before substitute Ola Kamara added a 65th-minute insurance goal. Bill Hamid added five saves for D.C. However, the Black-and-Red weren't nearly as dominant as the final score indicated.

Charlotte actually matched the hosts with 11 shots and were arguably the better team for the opening 30 minutes before Estrada converted from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.

The visitors also were unlucky not to score their first goal in club history.