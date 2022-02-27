Recap: DC United 3, Charlotte FC 0

D.C. United spoiled expansion side Charlotte FC's MLS debut with a 3-0 victory on Saturday night at Audi Field.
Michael Estrada introduced himself to his new club's supporters with a first-half brace before substitute Ola Kamara added a 65th-minute insurance goal. Bill Hamid added five saves for D.C. However, the Black-and-Red weren't nearly as dominant as the final score indicated.
Charlotte actually matched the hosts with 11 shots and were arguably the better team for the opening 30 minutes before Estrada converted from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.
The visitors also were unlucky not to score their first goal in club history.
A 19th-minute header from Titi Ortiz that would've given Charlotte the lead was correctly overturned for offside following Video Review. And former D.C. winger Yordy Reyna beat Hamid, only to strike the right post on a promising opportunity in the 69th minute.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This will be a disappointing result for Charlotte, but beyond the final score, the caliber of the performance should give manager Miguel Angel Ramirez plenty to build from toward next weekend's home opener. In expected goals, the visitors trailed only 1.4 to 1.1, with more than half of D.C.'s total coming from Estrada's penalty. Estrada's second – on a wonky deflection from distance – was particularly hard on the visitors.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The penalty itself came largely against the run of play when referee Victor Rivas judged that Charlotte's Christian Makoun had hammered Estrada in the shin with his boot. The call stood following the second Video Review of the half, but came decidedly against the run of play to that point.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Bill Hamid. Estrada will get the glory given his debut after arriving on loan from Toluca in Liga MX. But without Hamid, this could've been a much nervier contest for the hosts. He was active until the very end, denying Adam Armour in the final minute of normal time.
Up Next
- DC: Saturday, March 5 at FC Cincinnati | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CLT: Saturday, March 5 vs. LA Galaxy | 7:30 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)