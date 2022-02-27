Recap: DC United 3, Charlotte FC 0

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

D.C. United spoiled expansion side Charlotte FC's MLS debut with a 3-0 victory on Saturday night at Audi Field.

Michael Estrada introduced himself to his new club's supporters with a first-half brace before substitute Ola Kamara added a 65th-minute insurance goal. Bill Hamid added five saves for D.C. However, the Black-and-Red weren't nearly as dominant as the final score indicated.

Charlotte actually matched the hosts with 11 shots and were arguably the better team for the opening 30 minutes before Estrada converted from the penalty spot in the 37th minute.

The visitors also were unlucky not to score their first goal in club history.

A 19th-minute header from Titi Ortiz that would've given Charlotte the lead was correctly overturned for offside following Video Review. And former D.C. winger Yordy Reyna beat Hamid, only to strike the right post on a promising opportunity in the 69th minute.

Goals

  • 37' – DC – Michael Estrada (PK) | WATCH
  • 45'+6' – DC – Michael Estrada | WATCH
  • 65' – DC – Ola Kamara | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This will be a disappointing result for Charlotte, but beyond the final score, the caliber of the performance should give manager Miguel Angel Ramirez plenty to build from toward next weekend's home opener. In expected goals, the visitors trailed only 1.4 to 1.1, with more than half of D.C.'s total coming from Estrada's penalty. Estrada's second – on a wonky deflection from distance – was particularly hard on the visitors.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The penalty itself came largely against the run of play when referee Victor Rivas judged that Charlotte's Christian Makoun had hammered Estrada in the shin with his boot. The call stood following the second Video Review of the half, but came decidedly against the run of play to that point.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Bill Hamid. Estrada will get the glory given his debut after arriving on loan from Toluca in Liga MX. But without Hamid, this could've been a much nervier contest for the hosts. He was active until the very end, denying Adam Armour in the final minute of normal time.

Up Next

  • DC: Saturday, March 5 at FC Cincinnati | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • CLT: Saturday, March 5 vs. LA Galaxy | 7:30 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)
D.C. United Charlotte FC

Related Stories

Hernan Losada: DC United "need a third DP" to achieve 2022 goals
Charlotte FC debut: What to know about MLS' newest team
For Charlotte FC and Miguel Angel Ramirez, the real learning starts now
More News
More News
Recap: Portland Timbers 2, New England Revolution 2

Recap: Portland Timbers 2, New England Revolution 2
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, New York Red Bulls 3

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, New York Red Bulls 3
Recap: DC United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Recap: DC United 3, Charlotte FC 0
“It’s a luxury to have him in the team”: The Carlos Vela show is back in LAFC

“It’s a luxury to have him in the team”: The Carlos Vela show is back in LAFC
Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, Chicago Fire FC 0

Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, Chicago Fire FC 0
Recap: Austin FC 5, FC Cincinnati 0

Recap: Austin FC 5, FC Cincinnati 0
More News
Video
Video
GOLAZO! Yimmi Chará’s stunning bicycle kick
0:58

GOLAZO! Yimmi Chará’s stunning bicycle kick
GOAL: Sebastian Lletget, New England Revolution - 63rd minute
0:47

GOAL: Sebastian Lletget, New England Revolution - 63rd minute
GOAL: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 60th minute
0:43

GOAL: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 60th minute
"Nothing better" Griffin Yow on starting in front of the Audi Field supporters
1:06

"Nothing better" Griffin Yow on starting in front of the Audi Field supporters
More Video