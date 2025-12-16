Seattle Sounders re-sign goalkeeper Stefan Frei

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei through June 2027, the club announced Monday.

The 39-year-old, who was out of contract, returns for his 13th season with Seattle. He's posted 134 clean sheets in 422 appearances across all competitions for the Sounders.

“We’re very pleased to have Stef sign a new contract with the club,” said Seattle general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

“He is a Sounders legend who has been at the heart of some of the biggest moments in our history and he continues to set the standard with his leadership and professionalism.

"Stef understands what it means to wear this badge and he brings a presence that lifts the entire group. We’re proud to keep him in Seattle and look forward to what he’ll continue to bring to the team.”

Frei was Seattle's first-choice goalkeeper during the 2025 regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, additionally featuring in all three of their FIFA Club World Cup matches.

However, Andrew Thomas was the starter during the club's run to the League Cup 2025 title. The 27-year-old earned the tournament's Best Goalkeeper Award in the process.